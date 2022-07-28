Disha Patani's strappy mini bodycon dress is the cute outfit alert we so need for a date; Yay or Nay?

It's no longer a task to have a strong mini-dress game. We mastered hacks to the hilt during the dog days. It's easily the chicest that we're so willing to make the very backbone of our closet. Although it rides the 'less is more' message, a short dress does the most as usual. Its core activities include making statements and sometimes we just want to dress up to look fabulous and it rightly plays its part. Here is another reference that has its quota of trial and error received from Disha Patani and it looks well put.

The rounds of Ek Villain Returns movie promotions are at their last leg given its release date tomorrow. While the movie may keep you hooked, we've paid a good deal of attention to fashion looks that were religiously put out often by the celebrities. Girls took on the Y2K and boho-chic trends while boys showed up in casual printed tees and shirts. The code was fashion on fleek but a few misses were spotted too.

Inspiration time. Are you one of those who has a social calendar with overflowing invites? To keep you going on an aced-it style parade, here's a dress that's utterly cute for a date or party. You choose while we spill the details on how to wear it like Disha. This pastel green body-hugging little green dress featured a partially ruched finish.

It didn't come with just the two regular straps, rather it had an extra one attached in a slant pattern from one side of the strap to the other. This OOTD was styled with lace-up stilettos which entailed a braided strap and gold accessories. Disha's hairdo was kept wavy and super dewy makeup sealed off her look.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the commennts below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Namrata Deepak on her styling journey with Shraddha Kapoor, sustainable fashion moments and more













