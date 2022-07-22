Disha Patani's style serve in an off-shoulder mini dress and suede boots is ultra-cute; Yay or Nay?

Gone are the days of dress season, you think? Prepare to cut that thought right away. Of the many things to look forward to, excluding the rains continuing to awash our surroundings, dresses are doing rounds like it's summer. Interested? Do you want to scoop up one? This is a compliment-garnerning one and you should so try to replicate it when on a holiday. Make way folks, Disha Patani dropped something cute and it's our favourite already.

She's in a dress, we mean an off-shoulder one. We're calling it to love at first sight. What about you? For her movie, Ek Villian Returns she's going strong with monotone looks and boots. Keeping this hit streak on is another getup in a little brown dress as seen here. The 30-year-old donned an organza ensemble that featured a gathered and tie-up detail on the bust. It had a deep neckline, full sleeves with an added ruffled layer, and for a fact, we all know, where there is a ruffle, a look is served right.

To this lovely look, she included a broad corset brown leather belt which looked superb and so did her suede brown heeled boots which featured lace-up detail. Another reason to twirl away with smiles is her hair accessories. She's tapping into the Y2K trend, and it's safe to say, it's going brilliantly well. To this look, Disha brought its charms via gold hair pins such as a triangle, star and so on which were placed on her braided hair. Those fringes though, are so beautiful. The starlet also had her glam piled up all pretty with glossy pink lips, black winged eyeliner, and mascara-laden eyes.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

