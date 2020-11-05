Diwali 2020: 5 must have pieces every girl should have in her closet for the festive season

Here are a few must-have pieces you should have in your wardrobe for a perfectly stylish festive season.

The festive season is just around the corner and it's time to pull your socks up to try and look your best over the next weekend. Diwali means a week-long celebration starting with Dhanteras, Diwali, New Year, Bhai Dooj and much more. No matter how much we try and keep outfits ready for each of them, it's always a difficult last-minute choice we all have to make. So, we've got you covered with a list full of must-haves you should stick upon. They will literally suit all your moods and when mixed and matched, it can create a totally stunning outfit that will make others envious.

First up on my list is a gorgeous sharara. Shararas all the rage right now and no matter what event you’re going to, big or small sharara paired with the right amount of accessories will just do the trick right.

Moving on it's time to bring out your old lehengas and separate the pieces. The blouse can be paired with a simple chiffon saree while you can let your lehenga do all the talking with a plain shirt or a crop top.

Next up on our list is a saree. Sarees are the most quintessential pieces of clothing that every woman should have in a wardrobe. It doesn't matter what your mood is, you can either dress it up like a new bride or tone it down all together and keep things simple this Diwali.

Considering the pandemic it's difficult to step out and shop for the right pieces so all you need to do is raid your mom's closet and speak out all the gorgeous jewellery that you can. Style up even the simplest of kurta that you have in your wardrobe and with the right amount of makeup and a perfect hairstyle you will be good to go!

Our last pick is more like a hack. Even if you are thinking of keeping things low-key this year make sure to pick a bright colour for your outfit it will instantly add that extra bit of festive elegance without taking too much away from your laid back ensembles.

