Diwali 2020: Bollywood approved simple yet elegant outfit inspiration for at home celebrations this year

Despite the pandemic, we're not ready to let our Diwali celebrations be dampened this year. While heading out isn't the best option nobody said you can't dress up at home!

Bright and happy colours are a huge part of the festive season in India. Diwali is one festival where every girl picks out a new ethnic outfit to look her happiest and glamorous best. Posing for pictures is also high on the rank during this time for the lights and bright colours are a whole vibe!

While the celebrations might not be as grand this year with the pandemic dampening spirits, nobody said one can't dress up and look their best at home in simple yet elegant pieces. And who better than Bollywood divas to serve as inspiration?

A contemporary look

Keeping it young and fresh, Kriti Sanon picked out an unusual anarkali with an uneven hemline and collars. The actress kept it simple and styled this flowy kurta with simple white pants and golden juttis that matched her jhumkas. With her hair pulled back and a fresh face of makeup, Kriti's look is perfect for an intimate Diwali at home.

A festive look

Festivals here are all about the bright colours. To channel your inner desi kudi during Diwali, nothing better than an ethnic suit. Take inspiration from 's bright, rani pink kurta with intricate minimal golden embroidery that she paired with matching palazzo pants. Complete your outfit with a heavy detailed dupatta and golden chaandbaalis for a well-rounded look.

An elegant look

Pastels are shades that never seem to go out of style and look appropriate for every occasion. Kareena Kapoor Khan's pastel pink anarkali with dainty white embroidery on it, is all kinds of elegant and perfect for an intimate celebration at home. Layer it up with a sheer dupatta or go without it too, but don't forget to accessorise with heavy earrings that will elevate the outfit.

A trendy look

If following the latest trends is priority for you this Diwali, nobody better to look at than millennial icon Sara Ali Khan! She kept trends in mind while picking out a neon sharara but also ensured it looked festive enough with colourful floral embroidery on the kurta. Style your locks into waves like she did, or pull it up into a sleek bun for a more chic look.

A laid-back look

Don't care too much for dressing up in the middle of a pandemic? Karisma Kapoor's laid back look is just perfect. Pick out a simple yet fuss-free kurta in a light shade and pair it with easy matching pants. Carry along a potli that matches the minimal work on your kurta and pair it with ethnic juttis to complete the look.

An over-the-top look

If simple just doesn't do it for you, 's regal red lehenga has you covered. While the outfit isn't jazzy or too detailed in any sense, the bold red colour with a thick golden border makes for a grand look, if you are heading out to a Diwali party. Match your lips with the red of your lehenga like Katrina and top off your cheeks with a blush pink hue to complete the look.

