Diwali 2021: Kiara Advani to Alia Bhatt: Celeb inspired HAIRSTYLES to complement your Diwali outfit

All set for the festival of lights? We are stoked too. While Diwali is a joyous occasion of love, peace and happiness, it also brings out the fashionista in us. You must have laid your Diwali outfit ready, with all your accessories and your makeup ready, but there's one thing that can easily make or break your look. Any guesses what that could be? That's your hairstyle.

After hopping into shops to pick out the perfect outfits, celebrating puja, exchanging sweets and greetings among our family, making all arrangements for cards party, we need to pay a cent per cent to our Diwali look. So if you are up to experiments, our Bollywood celebs can totally help you out. From Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday, we have a great lineup of celebs who have sported some easy and chic hairstyles perfect for the night. Take a look.

Rope braids

Rope braids are trendy, chic and statement-making at the same time. A ponytail rounded off with a gold or metallic string and wrapped around the edge is an eye-catching hairstyle indeed. Kiara Advani sported this edgy hairstyle leaving a few tendrils to frame her face during the promotions of Shershaah while wearing a bralette and a chevron print by J J Valaya.

Crown braids

This crown braid is easily doable and equally romantic. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja styled her red kurta and palazzo set from Gulaabo with a braided hairstyle that looked beautiful on her. The rest of her hair was tied in a bun with a few locks left on either side of her face.

Low bun

Deepika Padukone's low messy bun is ideal for you if you want a quick and fuss-free hairstyle. This look will go with sarees and will keep your hair out of your face. Deepika's hairstyle matched her Anamika Khanna outfit exactly and looked every bit regal.

Side Braids

Want to keep your hair down but still want a bit of edge? Ananya Panday's cool girl hairstyle that she styled with her sharara set will inspire you. She kept the rest of her hair open in beachy waves while styling the side strands of your hair into braids.

Sleek bun

Go traditional this Diwali with a sleek bun adding some flowers to your hair. This hairstyle is usually meant for festivals. If you are not sure, look at how Tara Sutaria opted for a sleek bun decorated with gajra while wearing a gorgeous ivory lehenga.

Beachy waves

Beachy waves are so easy and stylish, an excellent choice to go with this season. This hairstyle adds texture to your hair and if you are unsure, look how gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor looks in her yellow saree.

Side Fishtail Braids

Fishtail braids are super fun and quirky hairstyle for millennials that will go even with your lehengas. See how Sara parted her hair from the side and tied her locks into a fishtail braid. Cute, right?

Braid

Nora Fatehi looks no less regal in this Tarun Tahiliani lehenga set. While her makeup was impeccable, she styled her hair into a braid and attached some white gajras for the festive touch.

Soft curls

When in doubt, leave your hair open. And style your ends into soft curls. Alia left her thick mane open and styled the ends into curls for an edgy look to go with her lehenga and for a dreamy effect, she added a maang tika.

