Diwali 2021: Kiara Advani to Alia Bhatt: Celeb inspired HAIRSTYLES to complement your Diwali outfit

by Tulip Das   |  Updated on Nov 03, 2021 08:19 PM IST  |  73.3K
   
Diwali 2021: Kiara Advani to Alia Bhatt: Celeb inspired HAIRSTYLES to complement your Diwali outfit
Diwali 2021: Kiara Advani to Alia Bhatt: Celeb inspired HAIRSTYLES to complement your Diwali outfit
Advertisement

All set for the festival of lights? We are stoked too. While Diwali is a joyous occasion of love, peace and happiness, it also brings out the fashionista in us. You must have laid your Diwali outfit ready, with all your accessories and your makeup ready, but there's one thing that can easily make or break your look. Any guesses what that could be? That's your hairstyle.

After hopping into shops to pick out the perfect outfits, celebrating puja, exchanging sweets and greetings among our family, making all arrangements for cards party, we need to pay a cent per cent to our Diwali look. So if you are up to experiments, our Bollywood celebs can totally help you out. From Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday, we have a great lineup of celebs who have sported some easy and chic hairstyles perfect for the night. Take a look. 

Rope braids

kiara-rope_braid.jpg

Rope braids are trendy, chic and statement-making at the same time. A ponytail rounded off with a gold or metallic string and wrapped around the edge is an eye-catching hairstyle indeed. Kiara Advani sported this edgy hairstyle leaving a few tendrils to frame her face during the promotions of Shershaah while wearing a bralette and a chevron print by J J Valaya.

Crown braids

sonam-crown_braid.jpg

This crown braid is easily doable and equally romantic. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja styled her red kurta and palazzo set from Gulaabo with a braided hairstyle that looked beautiful on her. The rest of her hair was tied in a bun with a few locks left on either side of her face. 

Low bun

deepika-messy_bun.jpg

Deepika Padukone's low messy bun is ideal for you if you want a quick and fuss-free hairstyle. This look will go with sarees and will keep your hair out of your face. Deepika's hairstyle matched her Anamika Khanna outfit exactly and looked every bit regal.

Side Braids

ananya-side_braids.jpg

Want to keep your hair down but still want a bit of edge? Ananya Panday's cool girl hairstyle that she styled with her sharara set will inspire you. She kept the rest of her hair open in beachy waves while styling the side strands of your hair into braids.

Sleek bun

tara-bun.jpg

Go traditional this Diwali with a sleek bun adding some flowers to your hair. This hairstyle is usually meant for festivals. If you are not sure, look at how Tara Sutaria opted for a sleek bun decorated with gajra while wearing a gorgeous ivory lehenga. 

Beachy waves

shraddha-beachy_waves.jpg

Beachy waves are so easy and stylish, an excellent choice to go with this season. This hairstyle adds texture to your hair and if you are unsure, look how gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor looks in her yellow saree.

Side Fishtail Braids

sara_li_khan-side_fishtail_braid.jpg

Fishtail braids are super fun and quirky hairstyle for millennials that will go even with your lehengas. See how Sara parted her hair from the side and tied her locks into a fishtail braid. Cute, right?

Braid 

nora_fatehi-braid.jpg

Nora Fatehi looks no less regal in this Tarun Tahiliani lehenga set. While her makeup was impeccable, she styled her hair into a braid and attached some white gajras for the festive touch.

Soft curls

alia_bhatt-soft_curls.jpg

When in doubt, leave your hair open. And style your ends into soft curls. Alia left her thick mane open and styled the ends into curls for an edgy look to go with her lehenga and for a dreamy effect, she added a maang tika.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: 5 Ethnic ensembles from Sara Ali Khan's wardrobe that will serve as your ideal Diwali inspiration


 

Advertisement

Credits: instagram,


Comments
Anonymous : With that makeup , costume , lighting and cameraman I ( many of us ) would give them a run for their money . Just saying
REPLY 0 51 minutes ago
Anonymous : Alia Bhatt
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Alooo and deepu pretty ladies<33
REPLY 0 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Everyone looking good but for me kiara,alia,deepika,ananya are looking best...❤
REPLY 0 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Here everyone is looking beautiful..alia,kiara,shraddha,deepika,ananya everyone looking good in their hairstyles even sara is looking good but why such expressions??
REPLY 0 7 hours ago
Anonymous : QUEEN DEEPU!
REPLY 1 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Sara always looks semi-shocked lmao. She can’t even give proper expressions
REPLY 1 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Why does sara always gives this expressionless face
REPLY 1 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Tara looks so beautiful
REPLY 0 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Kiara’s face card: undefeated !
REPLY 0 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Ananya looks so pretty
REPLY 0 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Not y’all putting Sonam and sara, and ruining this list
REPLY 0 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Kiara really won here!!!!
REPLY 0 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Sara’s outfit, hairstyle and makeup is good but she’s really off. She doesn’t have that grace and she can’t even carry any outfit properly. Accidental actress lmao
REPLY 1 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Nora is bit of over nowadays
REPLY 0 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Shraddha was a dream in that hairstyle
REPLY 0 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Alia. Simple yet elegant
REPLY 1 10 hours ago
Anonymous : TARAAA. Her style. Hairstyle. Makeup. Everything is on point
REPLY 0 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Ananya’s hairstyle is giving me life. She looks so beautiful
REPLY 0 10 hours ago
Anonymous : That low bun on Deepika>>>
REPLY 0 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Kiara is a epitome of grace and beauty
REPLY 0 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Sara is really off to be in this list tbh
REPLY 1 10 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Asics Women's Gel-venture 7 Trail Running Shoes, 9, Graphite Grey/rose Gold

Asics Women's Gel-venture 7 Trail Running Shoes, 9, Graphite Grey/rose Gold

$62.99
$70.00 (10%)
 Buy Now
Warner's Womens Cloud 9 Wire-free Contour Bra,sand Shell,36c

Warner's Womens Cloud 9 Wire-free Contour Bra,sand Shell,36c

$24.48
$38.00 (36%)
 Buy Now
Fruit Of The Loom Womens Tag Free Cotton Panties (regular & Plus Size) Briefs, Brief - 10 Pack Body Tones, 6 Us

Fruit Of The Loom Womens Tag Free Cotton Panties (regular & Plus Size) Brief...

$14.48
(%)
 Buy Now
Warner's Women's Blissful Benefits No Muffin Top 3 Pack Hipster Panties, Pink/sangria/black Red Dot, 2xl

Warner's Women's Blissful Benefits No Muffin Top 3 Pack Hipster Panties, Pink/sa...

$11.96
(%)
 Buy Now
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, Black/black/white, 10

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, Black/black/white, 10

$38.49
$70.00 (45%)
 Buy Now
Dickies Women's Genflex Cargo Scrubs Pant, Dark Khaki, X-large Petite

Dickies Women's Genflex Cargo Scrubs Pant, Dark Khaki, X-large Petite

$23.99
$32.98 (27%)
 Buy Now
Signature By Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans, Immaculate, 4

Signature By Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Totally Shaping Pull-on S...

$24.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Champion Women's Spot Comfort Full Support Sports Bra, White, 36d

Champion Women's Spot Comfort Full Support Sports Bra, White, 36d

$24.00
$48.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Democracy Women's Ab Solution Jegging, Indigo, 14l

Democracy Women's Ab Solution Jegging, Indigo, 14l

$59.94
$68.00 (12%)
 Buy Now
Columbia Women's Plus Size Benton Springs Half Snap Pullover, Light Grey Heather/shark, 2x

Columbia Women's Plus Size Benton Springs Half Snap Pullover, Light Grey Heather...

$42.60
$65.00 (34%)
 Buy Now
View All