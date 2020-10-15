Diwali Fashion Hacks: 5 easy and fuss free ways to style your lehenga like a Bollywood celebrity

Looking for all the easy ways to style your lehenga but don’t want to go down the OTT road? Here are a few fashion hacks that will help you look like a true celebrity!

Lehengas have been all the rage lately. From festive occasions to weddings and even the red carpet, Bollywood celebs have loved their lehengas. While the traditional three-piece garment, consists of a blouse, a lehenga skirt and a dupatta, the past has been a testimony that lot can be done with just these 3 pieces! Now that the festive season is upon us, we’ve got you covered with these simple hacks that will make you look like a true celebrity!

Hack 1: Reuse your old lehenga

If you’ve been stuck in the house for the entire quarantine and don’t feel like stepping out to shop, here’s the hack that can end up being helpful! Reuse your old lehenga skirt and dupatta but tone it down with a solid-coloured blouse. Investing in a simple blouse will help you mix and match attires in an easy way. Just add the right amount of jewellery and you’ll be good to go!

Hack 2: Make the most of your jewellery

Sometimes it’s all about your jewellery. Even when you are dressing up in a simple lehenga, make sure that your jewellery speaks volumes! I mean, they just don’t call diamonds a girl’s best friend for no reason, right?

Hack 3: Chose bright colours

One tip, we’ve learned from ’s festive wardrobe over the years is that when you choose bright colours, you can automatically have all the eyes on you! Choosing a bright coloured lehenga will not only steal the attention but save you the time and effort to think about how to style it. It is a statement on its own and even with minimal makeup and jewellery, you’ll manage to rock it like a pro!

Hack 4: Disguise it as a saree

Now, who else hates wearing a saree and how uncomfortable it makes you feel? The best reason to chose a lehenga is that it gives you two different ways to style it. Once, the usual, dupatta, lehenga style and the other makes you can drape the dupatta like a saree. This is perfect for days when you want to stand out from the crowd and add that extra bit of traditional touch to your look!

Hack 5: Go all out!

I mean, it’s the festive season and 2020 has been spent in pyjamas. So, take this opportunity to play dress up like never before! Go all out with the colours, jewellery and makeup! However, as an added bonus tip, make sure to keep a healthy balance with all these elements!

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Fashion Hacks: 5 Easy ways to amp up your saree game like a Bollywood celebrity

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×