Dostana to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 10 times we wanted to raid the closets of characters from Bollywood films

In India, nothing influences fashion more than Bollywood. Check out the unmissable fashion from films that include everybody from Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and more closets we wanted to steal over the years from their films.

Over the years, fashion as an industry has grown like no other. Today nothing influences fashion more than Bollywood films and the actors. They are always impeccably dressed no matter what the occasion is. But what's even better than their closets, are their looks in the films they star in, that have the ability to make and break trends.

From the time films hit the silver screen, we have tried to imitate the stunning outfits that the lead actors sport on screen. Even today, nothing has changed. We delve into the most iconic looks that our favourite characters from our favourite Bollywood films sported that not just left a mark and gave rise to new trends, but also made us want to raid their closets!

in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Sure, Deepika sported the trendiest looks in the film. From floral dresses to comfortable sweaters to her lovely ethnic looks, we couldn't take our eyes off her in the whole film! One look though that managed to leave a mark, was her blue saree from the song Badtameez Dil. The simple blue chiffon number bore a golden border and was paired with a strappy blouse, making for the perfect cocktail outfit and a look that every girl wanted to recreate.

in Dear Zindagi

In her film that normalised therapy, it was not just Alia Bhatt's acting that stood out. Her wardrobe was all things millennial girls wanted - fun summer dresses, breezy tops and of course, her distressed denim that caused a huge rage and brought back the trend. Her looks in the film were all things boho-chic and hassle-free - everything a millennial girl aims at dressing up in.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jab We Met

In the film that changed her career, Kareena Kapoor Khan made quite a statement with just one look - Patiala pants and a simple tee. The look went viral with every girl trying to recreate it in her own way. Bebo's fashion in Jab We Met brought back the trend of wearing comfortable ethnic outfits at every occasion be it on the train or at a wedding.

in Singh Is Kinng

While Katrina was mostly seen in western outfits throughout, her black and pink sarees in the hit song Teri Ore from Singh Is Kinng struck a chord. The black see-through saree featured polka dots on it and a gold and pink border. The pink saree that Katrina wore, was simple and elegant and minimally styled with a dazzling gold blouse that stole the show!

Jonas in Dostana

While Priyanka's song Desi Girl from Dostana blew charts, it was her saree that had all eyes on her. Her dazzling gold number with a bra-style strappy blouse was the perfect mix of sultry and elegant. While many tried to recreate the look, nobody did it quite as well as Priyanka did!

Sushmita Sen in Main Hoon Na

It is safe to say that when we saw Sushmita Sen on our screens in Main Hoon Na, it wasn't just who heard violins! Sush's chiffon sarees in the film ensured she looked beautiful, showed off her toned figure and made jaws drop at the same time.

in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

While Anushka sported a mix of outfits, both ethnic and western in the film, when the actress paired her kurtas with distressed denims, it set off a huge trend! More and more women began recreating the look with kurtas that featured high slits and ripped blue denims for a more grunge, rebellious look that Anushka had.

Rani Mukerjee in Bunty Aur Babli

While most of Rani's looks set off trends, this one was unbeatable. In Bunty Aur Babli, Rani sported kurtis with large collars and carried with her 'jholas' and paired them with lose patiala pants to make for an easy-breezy look.

Kajol in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

While all eyes were on Rani Mukerjee's mini dresses in the first half of the film, Kajol's sporty outfits too could not be ignored. Speedo tracksuits, and her iconic red dungarees found a way into every tomboy's closet post the film.

in Mr. India

One can't think of Mr. India without the idea of Sridevi's iconic number Kaante Nahi Katte where she is showing off her dance moves in the blue chiffon saree. Every woman and girl aimed to have a similar outfit in their closet post this film!

Which of the outfits struck a chord with you? Who else would you add to this list? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :Youtube

