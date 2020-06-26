THIS is the dress Kate Middleton wore while modelling when Prince William first saw her

When she was a student at the college Prince William and she went to, Kate Middleton strutted the runway for a charity fashion show, where the prince was all eyes!

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton has undergone quite a transformation from the time she was a student. Back in college where she and Prince William studied together, Kate was a whole different person, at least in terms of the outfits she chose. Everybody knows how the two met - Kate caught the eye of Prince William when she was strutting the runway at St. Andrew's University in Scotland for a school charity fashion show in 2002.

As the story goes, Prince William got a front-row seat for which he shelled out 400 USD. As Kate Middleton walked the runway, William was reportedly stunned by looking at her in a black-and-gold strapless and sheer midi dress that also featured turquoise bands. Looking at her in the dress, Prince William couldn't take his eyes off her and couldn't hide his wonder from his friend, Fergus Boyd to whom he whispered, "Wow, Fergus, Kate's hot."

Another friend of the couple's, even confirmed in 2011 that Kate caught William's eye in the daring dress! "She was in a very daring dress, in a sheer stocking-like dress, He was sitting front row and his eyes were like stalks," Pat Duncan, a friend of their's said. And the dress Kate Middleton modelled in, that was priced at 58 USD sold for over 180,000 USD at an auction in 2011, the same year that the couple wed!

Kate took the whole thing in good spirit when she visited St. Andrew's a year after her wedding. "I hope you weren't involved in the fashion show. You never know what you are going to be asked to wear," she joked to the students!

