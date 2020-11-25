Dresses to Rompers: 5 Times Ananya Panday's love for prints knew no bounds

Ananya Panday loves to bring in the fun elements with her printed outfits and we have enough proof! Check it out

Classics to trendy quirky pieces, we all have our picks when it comes to looking stylish. While some like solid colours more, others tend to incline towards prints and colourful outfits. Ananya Panday is definitely the one who chooses prints over solids and her past looks serve enough evidence of this face. From promotional events to industry parties and the airports, she's always been a huge fan of rocking some of the most stunning printed attires and today we have 5 of our favourites.

First up, we have this gorgeous print on the print wonder that Panday pulled off at a movie promotion. The dyed romper was layered with a long printed jacket. The prints perfectly complemented each other in spite of all the colours and patterns. She let her outfit do the talking and kept the rest of her look simple with a sleek ponytail and neutral makeup.

Another one of our favourites is this one-shoulder dress with printed floral details in red. The print matched with the show-stopping silhouette and statement sleeve creates quite the statement! With glowy makeup and large hoops, the outfit was definitely a winner!

Talking about winners, it's hard to miss this gorgeous Prabal Gurung number. The ruched drape detailing around the waist paired with a thigh slit was enough to steal the show. However, it's the colourful prints that took the look to a whole new level making her easily stand out in any crowd.

Another one of our favourites is this look which is a 'blast from the past'. The powder blue summer dress adorned with contrasting yellow lemon prints makes it a great dress in its own. It's a cute attempt to look effortless and Ananya Panday did just that!

Lastly, we have this polka dot look that still stands to be on our favourites list. The actress rocked the classic print over a trendy co-ord silhouette that stole the show. Ms Panday then styled it with quirky glasses and chunky sneakers to show the world how it's done.

What are your thoughts about her style? Let us know in the comments section below.

