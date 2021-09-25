Dua Lipa made an ICONIC runway debut for Versace alongside Gigi Hadid at the Milan Fashion Week

The British singer and songwriter, Dua Lipa surprisingly made her runway debut for Versace Spring summer ‘22 Collection at the Milan Fashion Week leaving her fans asking for more. She opened and closed the show in two dashing looks and tweeted thanking Donatella Versace and the whole team for the ‘surreal moment’. The luxury fashion brand is known for breaking the internet unveiling an unexpected special guest every time on the ramp. While it was Jenner Lopez in her plunging green Grammys dress during the spring 2020 show, this time it was chart-topping singer Dua Lipa who got our jaws dropped.

She opened the show in a slashed black blazer and a matching skirt adorned with the brand’s signature large, multicoloured safety pins that bore the devil’s details. The offbeat ensemble was teamed with black block heels and loud makeup featuring neon green and blue eyeshadow, glossy lips and lots of highlighters. A dainty necklace with the brand’s logo pendant and contemporary large safety-pin-like-hoop earrings made her accessory department lit.

She closed the show with her show-stopping neon pink mesh metallic thigh-high slit skirt and matching corset top. Her sequined skirt’s risque slit was held together by large pins in a similar hue. While the makeup, sleek hairdo and rings remained the same, she changed her necklace and ditched earrings for her final walk in the show. The New Rules singer complemented her outfit with equally stunning pink heels. Though it was her first time on the ramp, Dua nailed the catwalk vibing to her hit album Future Nostalgia playing in the background.

While Naomi and Lourdes Leon were also spotted in stunning creations by Versace, we couldn’t take our eyes off the OG supermodel Gigi Hadid who was seen in a black latex dress featuring floral details in the bodice and hem. She accessorised up her edgy look with a latex headcover, white handbag, a lot of rings and pointed toe gold heels. Her second look was a heart robbing black thigh-high slit dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline and was adorned with large Versace safety pins. Her glam makeup saw nude lips, contoured cheekbones and highlighter hued dual coloured eyeshadow. She looked head to toe stunning in the Versace creations.

