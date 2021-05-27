Dua Lipa’s love for pink is real; 5 times she showed us how to look like a star in the shade

Can’t do fashion without a heavy dose of pink in your daily apparel? Here’s the pink lookbook that will help you get dressed to perfection.

Dua Lipa model turned singer and songwriter has always been in the public eye for her glorious songs. If the song ‘One kiss’ hasn’t stolen your heart, we don't know what we will ever do for you. Every song released by her is no less of her treat to our eyes. She’s always the one to whom style tips come so easy and believe in layering like a true snappy dresser. Needless to say, she is always on point with her glam and has been posting proofs of her love for pink.

If your wardrobe is overloaded with pink-hued outfits and befuddled as to how to dress right, Dua Lipa’s social media will teach you all the right and best fashion tips. Because, nobody dons puffer jackets, ball gowns, mesh, and ripped tights like this queen.

Working as the perfect fit for leisure vibes, Dua Lipa layered a blush cardigan over a taffy printed strawberry camisole and paired it with a pair of denim. Gold accessories and a black shoulder bag add to its charm.

Pretty as ever in a pink blazer dress. Her eye-skimming bangs and subtle makeup is an absolute symbol of classiness.

Layering lesson 101. She layered a rouge pink oversized over a hot pink top and paired it all with denim and a baseball cap. The pop of colour at the turtle cuff deserves a 10 on 10 for its fancy factor.

Love cycling? Make it a worthwhile experience by picking up a printed lycra shorts and a fuschia pink ribbed crop.

Befriend this blush pink monochrome outfit this summer. Featuring sleeveless cotton knit top with typography prints and cotton denim pants, this radiates a cool summer girl vibe.

How many pink outfits do you own? Let us know in the comments below.

