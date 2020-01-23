Elie Saab’s Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week perfectly weds Mexico and Europe’s royal heritage

From the royal lanes of Europe and Mexico to the runway of Elie Saab’s Spring Summer 2020 show. Take a look!

Opulence and grandiosity are the only two words we need to describe Elie Saab’s Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week. Saab isn’t a minimalist and he went to town with his Spring Summer 2020 collection. This time around the runways at Paris Fashion Week saw collections of daywear that were sort of restricted and stuffy but Ellie Saab has always been the one to walk the extra mile and go all out. The detailed press notes provided at the show referenced Mexico and its vibrant visual art as the inspiration behind the collection. The rather elaborate story further went down to a woman who receives a letter summoning her to Chapultepec Castle in Mexico City. Trapped between her dreams and reality, the woman wanders around the place clad in splendid couture concoctions, in which the regal and elegant past of Europe and Mexico is intertwined.

The embroidery motifs that lavished every design were inspired by the designer’s version of Mexico’s royal imagery. Though we don’t have much idea about Mexico’s royal heritage, Elie Saab’s collection definitely made us fall in love with it. The point is all the heavenly models who walked the runway seemed to be bathed in shimmery gold. The dresses were immersed in unending swirls of embroidery and encrusted florals and beads. The attention to detail was taken to a whole new level for this show.

Baroque inspired embellishments with yards so soft flowing chiffon in hues like lime green, pink, yellow and powder blue. Models walked in peplum tops ornamented with intersia inspired embroideries and pristine organza skirts. Gowns were pinched in at the waist with bow shaped and diamond encrusted belts.

Shoulders were given a lot of importance with puffy organza sleeves, leg-of-mutton sleeves, bell sleeves and also big bows placed on top of the sleeve. Considering the magnitude of the detailed embroideries the monotonous shapes of the gowns didn’t seem to make a difference. The front row also saw surprisingly simple satin gowns with ruffles and exaggerated shoulders in colours such as pink, blue, yellow, ivory and green.

We also had the pleasure of watching models glide down in embellished golden and white veils. Accessories too took an opulent turn as vintage round-rimmed shades were encrusted with detailed baroque inspired embellishments. Chandelier like golden earrings were ornamented with fine cut diamonds and bags too were intricately detailed with golden vines.

The Elie Saab show was an overload of grandeur and royalty. A series of duchess gowns in jewel tones of coral, turquoise and chartreuse had the right mixture of simplicity and theatrical presence. The show was an overall eye candy for Elie Saab’s ardent buyers.

