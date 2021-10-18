Emma Watson graces the green carpet in a white tulle dress over black trousers by Harris Reed; Yay or Nay?

While Emma Watson has been away from the limelight for a while now, her ability to dress to impress has never faded away. On Sunday, Emma wowed everyone with her sartorial and unusual pick as she walked the "green carpet" for Prince William's Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in London where she was a presenter. The awards set up by the Duke of Cambridge and Sir David Attenborough felicitated those who work towards the sustainability of the environment leading us into a better tomorrow.

Remember when the Harry Potter actress wore a black and white gown to the 2016 Met Gala that was recycled from plastic bottles. As a climate warrior, it was obvious she would have picked something sustainable for her appearance as she turned to designer Harris Reed who is known for his gender-fluid creations. Emma stunned in an unusual white tulle dress that bore some fringe detailing along with floral lace embroidery adding a touch of femininity. Teaming this with black bell-bottoms and a pair of chunky black shoes looked smart and stylish both at the same time.

Emma accessorised with gold rings with a pair of gold and pearl earrings. Her brunette bob was parted sideways that was neatly brushed aside behind her ear. Posing for the cameras, she showed off her bare back. Her light evening makeup comprised a flawless base with glittery eyeshadow. Mascara-laden lashes, brushed-in brows and a berry lip completed her look. The asymmetrical dress was the highlight of her look.

