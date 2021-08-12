Enticed by drawstring crop tops? Here are the times celebs showed us how to hop on this cute trend

Ruched outfits are often symbolic with a flirty factor which is perfect for dates but celebrities have to give us enough proof as to why they deserve more attention. Have you tried a ruched ensemble with drawstring detail? They instantly accentuate the overall look of the outfit and it sure has reared its head one too many times on Instagram as well.

If you’re ready to follow suit, take suggestions from divas who crushed this trend. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress, Bhumi Pednekar made an effortlessly cool case as she teamed her white drawstring crop top with black paperback pants. Her black strappy footwear, minimal accessories, and a blueprinted mask sealed the look.

If vacay is on your mind, we’re on the same page. But, we hope that you’ll bookmark these separates. Padmaavat starlet, Aditi Rao Hydari upped the glam element of her white peasant drawstring crop top with high-waisted printed trousers from Nikita Mhaisalkar.

Think pretty, think in a floral printed off-shoulder crop top. The Malang actor glistened as bright as the sun in a silver shimmery skirt with slit and dual-toned waistband. She played it up with contrasting pink sneakers with floral embroidery.

If floral has a space in your closet like no other, here’s something that’ll fuel your frenzy. , the Bigg Boss 11 fame, paired her blue acid wash shorts with a mint green floral printed crop top with drawstring attached to it.

Proving that she’s the queen who fashionably takes crop tops to street styles on most days, Ananya Panday kept it casual with ripped and cropped jeans which she clubbed with white kicks and a cornflower-hued crop top that bore a drawstring.

Who according to you styled it the best? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 7 Times Anushka Sharma showed us how to find love in sarees so we can look our best as a wedding guest