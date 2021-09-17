The evergreen Madhuri Dixit Nene knows just how to nail black traditional outfits and here’s the evidence

Nene has been a style icon for generations now and she is still continuing to mesmerise us with her awestrucking looks. If aging backwards had a name it would be Madhuri Dixit Nene. She has time and again been spotted dressed in black traditional wear with a touch of modern to it and here are our favourite looks of her in black.

The actress stole the show in an ethnic ensemble from Qbik’s festive collection. The black lehenga was given a nice twist by teaming it with a long, backless kurti with sharp slits at the side, instead of a regular choli. The intricate design on the kurti and the embellished sleeves amplified the glam factor. Madhuri accessorised the look with black earrings, bangles and a cocktail ring.

The graceful Madhuri Dixit Nene looked magical in a black saree by Tarun Tahiliani. She looked absolutely stunning in the signature silk georgette saree which was teamed with a velvet blouse. The saree was decked with a matching gilet with fine zardosi work and a handmade tan belt featuring big beads. The outfit also featured a short cape jacket that gave a modern twist to it. The dancing queen paired the look with dangling earrings and stoned rings.

Madhuri Dixit Nene exuded elegance as she stepped out wearing a black organza cape set from the label Nupur Kanoi. The outfit featured a pair of long black palazzo pants, teamed with a black crop top, and a long organza cape. The top and cape were both adorned in multi-coloured floral embroidery. The cape bore side slits from the sleeves that added a modern finish. She completed the look with statement earrings and a cuff.

The Dhak Dhak queen treated us as she stepped out in a gorgeous black indo-western ensemble by Sawan Gandhi. The black georgette outfit looked regal and featured a sleeveless high-neck collar long cape that was accentuated by intricate gunmetal cutuna embroidered patterns from golden thread. The cape had a front slit and the high-low hemline added a stylish quotient. Madhuri teamed her cape with matching cigarette pants and completed the look with black heels, green stone-detailed silver-toned earrings and a ring.

Madhuri Dixit Nene stepped out in a black and white polka dot saree from the brand, Papa Dont Preach by Shubhika. The printed georgette saree was decked in an embellished border in beads and sequins along with reflective gold accents. The saree was paired with a printed taffeta bralette and was cinched at the waist with an embroidered black and gold belt. Madhuri let her outfit take the centre stage as she went minimal with the jewellery and simply opted for a pair of statement earrings and a ring.

Which black traditional wear by Madhuri Dixit Nene did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Fashion Hack: 5 Simple ways to amp up your traditional wear this festive season feat Alia Bhatt