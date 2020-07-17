  1. Home
  2. fashion

Every time Alia Bhatt made a strong case for strapless ensembles!

When you have shoulders like that, why would you even wear anything else? Here’s all the inspiration you need to try out this trend.
869 reads Mumbai
Every time Alia Bhatt made a strong case for strapless ensembles!Every time Alia Bhatt made a strong case for strapless ensembles!
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sultry and slinky, the strapless silhouette exudes a natural haute vibe. While this outfit would look great on every body type, it particularly looks smashing when you have smaller shoulders or a petite bone structure. It brings all of the attention to your decolletage, clavicle and shoulder area making it look broader. The ideal hairstyle to go with this look would be a bun or some sort of an updo that would show off the shoulders even more. 

If we had to pick an ambassador for this look, it would be Alia Bhatt. We have lost count on the number of times she has worn a strapless outfit in the last couple of years. Gowns, dresses, tops -  you name it and she has done it. So we rounded up a few of her looks that we think would be a great inspiration if you’re planning to try out the trend. Also, we just really love deep diving into her Instagram. So here are her best strapless looks. 

This blush pink mini dress is everything! The cape-like drapes and the textured material, everything works beautifully with this dress. This mini by Annakiki with the zipper details is everything we love about strapless outfits. 

Prabal Gurung, the fashion maestro created this neon gown with a long train. It drips of fabulosity. We love how Alia’s hairstyle is a minimal low ponytail, her makeup is kept minimal and there are no accessories in sight. THAT is the true blue way to wear strapless and let it do its job right. 

This unforgiving mermaid tail gown was created by Netta BenShabu. We love the subtlety of the sequins and the corset detailing. 

Another gorgeous gown was this dark Ralph and Russo number. We love the play with texture and the almost sheer corset. Again you see how she’s had updos or at least pinned back hair with every strapless outfit? Also, the accessories are always minimal. With this gown though, you really do not need any accessories 

Such boho mermaid VIBES though! We love this look so much. Also because it can easily be emulated by anyone. A simple strapless tank paired with a ruched-up skirt would be enough to recreate this look. Of course, this outfit is a lot more ornate, but you could really simplify this if you need to. This magnificence was created by Giuseppe di Morabito.

Okay, one safe option before you decide that you can’t do strapless. How about some detached sleeves? This Jonathan Simkhai look is basically the boldness of a strapless with the security of some sleeves. Well if you wanted to think of a practical way to emulate this, you could just throw on a jacket over your shoulders without wearing it. Before you’re ready to go ALL out with strapless, wet your toes a little bit. 

Finally, let’s end this list with this starry number from Monse Maison. Tassels could really be another one of our favourite trends. They’re so fun, fringe really needs to happen a lot more. 

Well, that’s that, hope Alia has made a strong case for strapless ensembles. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement