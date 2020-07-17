Every time Alia Bhatt made a strong case for strapless ensembles!

When you have shoulders like that, why would you even wear anything else? Here’s all the inspiration you need to try out this trend.

Sultry and slinky, the strapless silhouette exudes a natural haute vibe. While this outfit would look great on every body type, it particularly looks smashing when you have smaller shoulders or a petite bone structure. It brings all of the attention to your decolletage, clavicle and shoulder area making it look broader. The ideal hairstyle to go with this look would be a bun or some sort of an updo that would show off the shoulders even more.

If we had to pick an ambassador for this look, it would be . We have lost count on the number of times she has worn a strapless outfit in the last couple of years. Gowns, dresses, tops - you name it and she has done it. So we rounded up a few of her looks that we think would be a great inspiration if you’re planning to try out the trend. Also, we just really love deep diving into her Instagram. So here are her best strapless looks.

This blush pink mini dress is everything! The cape-like drapes and the textured material, everything works beautifully with this dress. This mini by Annakiki with the zipper details is everything we love about strapless outfits.

Prabal Gurung, the fashion maestro created this neon gown with a long train. It drips of fabulosity. We love how Alia’s hairstyle is a minimal low ponytail, her makeup is kept minimal and there are no accessories in sight. THAT is the true blue way to wear strapless and let it do its job right.

This unforgiving mermaid tail gown was created by Netta BenShabu. We love the subtlety of the sequins and the corset detailing.

Another gorgeous gown was this dark Ralph and Russo number. We love the play with texture and the almost sheer corset. Again you see how she’s had updos or at least pinned back hair with every strapless outfit? Also, the accessories are always minimal. With this gown though, you really do not need any accessories

Such boho mermaid VIBES though! We love this look so much. Also because it can easily be emulated by anyone. A simple strapless tank paired with a ruched-up skirt would be enough to recreate this look. Of course, this outfit is a lot more ornate, but you could really simplify this if you need to. This magnificence was created by Giuseppe di Morabito.

Okay, one safe option before you decide that you can’t do strapless. How about some detached sleeves? This Jonathan Simkhai look is basically the boldness of a strapless with the security of some sleeves. Well if you wanted to think of a practical way to emulate this, you could just throw on a jacket over your shoulders without wearing it. Before you’re ready to go ALL out with strapless, wet your toes a little bit.

Finally, let’s end this list with this starry number from Monse Maison. Tassels could really be another one of our favourite trends. They’re so fun, fringe really needs to happen a lot more.

Well, that’s that, hope Alia has made a strong case for strapless ensembles.

