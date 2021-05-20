EVERY TIME Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan showed off their royal style in gorgeous ensembles

The Pataudis are known for their style and Saifeena is surely keeping up with the image. Check it out

The Pataudis are making quite the statement when it comes to their fashionable wardrobe. From every Bollywood wedding to festive occasions, both and Kareena Kapoor have shown off their stunning wardrobes. Saif has always been known for her royal style and his love for kurtas and sherwanis knows no bounds. The Begum Jaan on the other hand loves both her modern and traditional attires and leaves no stone unturned when it comes to her fashion choices.

Throwing it back to a wedding the Pataudis attended. They looked fab and stunning as they twinned in white. While Kareena opted for a lehenga by Anita Dongre, Saif perfectly complemented her in a white sherwani. Right from Bebo’s makeup to Saif’s grooming everything was on point!

It looks like Saif leaves no opportunity to twin with Bebo and this Diwali picture is proof! Mrs Khan picked out a gorgeous lehenga by Goof Earth and styled it with a contrasting blue dupatta. Saif matched her with his blue kurta and Nehru jacket combo and they honestly gave off some major couple goals!

While desi is their go-to to make a royal statement, their stunning ensembles from Deepveer’s reception party is a treat to sore eyes. Saif looked dapper as ever in a black bandgala while his lady left the world gasping in an emerald backless gown. Talk about complimenting each other perfectly!

White-collar parties seem to be their favourite and in true royal fashion, Saif knows all the right strings to pull in order to look his dapper best. This white tux will definitely make all women roll in their grave while Kareena manages to steal the show in her slitted sequin gown. Truly a stylish couple in every realm!

Soha Ali Khan’s wedding was another occasion for the Khans to look their stylish best. Saif picked out a classic white sherwani as per usual while Kareena held his side in a pink tulle saree.

Last but not the least, we cannot miss the couple vacationing in style. We love how they keep things extremely laid back with their casual outfits but take it a notch higher with their accessories!

Credits :instagram

