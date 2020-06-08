Every time Shilpa Shetty Kundra made the saree look good!

SSK has always reinvented herself when it comes to fashion with every decade. On her birthday we count down a few times when she really elevated the saree.

If there has been one person who has from the beginning of her career who has always experimented with her look, it has to be Kundra. Be it the leopard print leotard with a black sarong, or her thigh-high slit gowns today. She owns whatever she wears, and looks amazing while doing it. But drapes deserve a special mention in her fashion repertoire.

From pants to OTT sleeved blouses or even a saree gown, this is that one outfit that she has experimented the most with. So, here are our favourite saree moments by Shilpa Shetty Kundra on her birthday!

Back in 2016, Shilpa wore this gorgeous mermaid tail lehenga saree by Monisha Jaising for a TV show with a sequined mesh, bodysuit/leotard. That was a refreshing take on the blouse and her experimentation just got better.

Next, we saw her in this Manish Malhotra saree with a fringe and bling off-shoulder blouse and a gravity-defying off-shoulder drape. How did the pallu stay where it was? We’re going to have to ask her.

Amit Aggarwal’s modern take on a half saree was what she donned next. Not to mention the tube blouse. I mean does she even age? We don’t know.

Looking like sunshine, she wore this Sonam Luthria dhoti saree with a Chinese collar kurta. Do not miss the elevated saree with the pocket!

Usually, sarees are a very forgiving drape, but when you have SSK wearing your sarees, why wouldn’t you make something daring? This Ragini Ahuja saree with a pencil skirt bottom was really something else.

Who said sarees couldn’t look fierce? Here we have a Shantanu Nikhil camouflage PANT saree making SSK look like a complete bad*&@.

Next was a simple collared peplum top that was turned into a blouse to be worn with this, Punit Balana saree. Now, this idea is something you could steal. If you have a full button down peplum top, shirt or blazer, you could actually wear it over the saree with the buttons open.

When you have shoulders like SSK, you would show them off. Again in a Shantanu Nikhil drape, her bell-sleeved blouse stole the show.

There we have it again, the gravity-defying drape. We really need to know who drapes her sarees. This time she wore the drape with a Tarun Tahiliani sheer saree and a high neck blouse.

Jewels and print never looked so good together. She wore a pearl laden blouse with a printed Shivan & Narresh saree. She does understand the art of balance thought because her jewellery and makeup were extremely lowkey!

She really loves a good dhoti saree. Here she's wearing this drape by Roshni Chopra along with a thick fishtail braid and juttis! We love the lady in heels, but man doesn’t she look amazing in flats?

Saved the best for last, but this is that ONE trend she has sported a lot more than the others. Which is wearing a belt with her saree. She could literally be the CEO of this trend right here. But if you were to have a waist like hers, why wouldn’t you wear a belt? Here she is wearing a Monisha Jaising saree.

Well, this concludes our Shilpa Shetty Kundra in a saree, appreciation post.

