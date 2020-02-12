Everything you need to know about late fashion designer Wendell Rodricks

Wendell Rodricks passed away at 59. The designer pioneered the concept of resort wear and also promoted eco-friendly and sustainable fashion

In a rather shocking turn of events we learnt that acclaimed Goa based fashion designer is no more. One of the most celebrated sartorialists in India, Rodricks was known for rooting the idea of resort wear and also heavily promoted eco-friendly and sustainable fashion. The reason for his demise is said to be a heart attack. The Indian fashion industry has definitely lost a legend and his work towards the field shall remain irreplaceable. Listed below are pointers that you should know about the late fashion designer.

Wendell Rodricks was born to a Goan Catholic family and grew up in Mumbai.

He studied fashion designing in Los Angeles and Paris with the savings he had saved over the years.

He showcased his first collection in 1990s which instantly earned him the title of “Guru of Minimalism”.

He was one of the first ones to talk about the needs of eco-friendly and sustainable fashion.

Wendell was conferred with a Padma Shri - India’s fourth highest civilian award in the year 2014.

The late designer also was instrumental in pioneering the concept of resort wear.

He was actively involved in a lot of social causes and was also vocal about gay rights.

Rodricks bid adieu to the runway in 2016 and handed over his label to prodigy Schulen Fernandes.

He also showcased a collection for plus-size women in 2017 at the Lakme Fashion Week.

The fashion industry truly has lost a huge gem and a role model. May his soul rest in peace.

