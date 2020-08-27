EVERYTIME Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli proved they are the most stylish couple in Bollywood

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are by far the most stylish couple in Bollywood and we have enough proof!

Today the star couple, and Virat Kohli shocked us in excitement as they shared the news of them expecting a baby. They made the news official on Instagram with the caption that read, 'then they were three.' The baby that is due to arrive in January 2021. While our excitement has no bounds, we took a look back at how far the power couple has come and took the time out to bring to you our favourite fashion moments!

When you talk about Anushka-Virat, you cannot not mention the wedding that broke the internet. Unlike every other couple who went OTT with their festivities, they kept it low-key and still managed to steal the show. With a wardrobe that screamed simplicity and elegance, the pastel tones definitely set a great trend!

While their wedding ensembles are surely one of our favourites, we cannot help but mention their one of the very few initial red carpet moments. Virat surely knows how to let her lady have all the limelight and boy are they doing it right!

Apart from the red carpet, airports are definitely their favourite place to show off their stunning wardrobe. Over the years, we are pretty sure that they are fan of expensive luxury products and both of them are often showing the world how it's done!

Not just that, even on occasions like Diwali, you can always count on Sharma and Kohli to make a statement that speaks volumes. Elegance is what they do best and the same shows off in their style statements!

They rarely go down the OTT road but when they do, it's a sight worth your while!

What are your thoughts about the to-be parents? Do you like their style? Let us know in the comments section below.

