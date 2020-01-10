EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone wants to broaden the idea of beauty with Chhapaak

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Deepika spoke in detail about broadening the idea of beauty, the efforts that go behind creating costumes for a movie and also reacted to her promotional looks.

On November 9, 2007, a debutante glided down the red carpet and she was the epitome of beauty and grace. Now, 12 years down the line, the same woman is redefining the standards of beauty. Needless to say, has come a long way and has cemented her position in the industry. She is also one of the highest paid actresses we have in the country. The 34-year-old turned producer with Chhapaak and promoted the film extensively. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Deepika spoke in detail about broadening the idea of beauty, the efforts that go behind creating costumes for a movie and also reacted to her promotional looks.

PV: With Chhapaak what is the one message that you want to give in terms of beauty to the audiences and the society?

DP: You know through the years, we are made to believe and perceive beauty a certain way and I think what we are trying to do with this film is to be more inclusive and broaden everyone’s minds towards the perception of beauty.

PV: We have noticed that whenever people make small town based films, there’s always a hint of glamour to the character. However with Malti, we see a very natural and real side. Be it her outfit, hairstyle and accessories, so did you move towards this thought with a motive or it all turned out organically?

DP: As for the clothes, yes, it was a very important part of being honest to the film. Costumes change on the basis of the sets, the lighting that the DOP has in mind. The another aspect is my comfort, what am I comfortable in; so there are so many things that come into play when costumes are being discussed. So yes, it is very easy to pass it off as, “it’s just costumes”. At least with Chhapaak, there has been a lot of thought as to what costume to opt for. You know when the attack happens, what are are colours that I am wearing. When I am at home, what are the colours that I should be wearing. There’s Abhilasha who has done our costumes. The palette of the film changes, so costume does not work as an independent identity but as a whole.

Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal and is directed by the supremely talented, Meghna Gulzar. The film also sees Vikrant Massey in a leading role playing the character of Amol. The film has released today and has already garnered a lot of positive reviews from the members of the media and film fraternity. A special screening was held on Wednesday which was attended by the big wheels from the entertainment industry.

