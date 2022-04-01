EXCLUSIVE: Eshaa Amiin on her styling journey with Sridevi Kapoor and lessons picked up through it all

Only a fashion fan will know how much fashion is too much. It just gets more wholesome and crazier with each passing day, right? With fashion stylists and celebrities working together to look after looks on a streak, dressing up becomes a non-negotiable aspect of our lives and staying equally curious about what's hot right now. It's never too late to catch up with people who know best about fashion and all of its fun, so in an exclusive chat with Eshaa Amiin, a fashion consultant, founder of Eshaa Amiin Label, and celebrity stylist, she spilled beans about her learning ride of all that she's aced through her journey.

Having styled celebrities like Ishaan Khatter, Khushi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Chitrangda Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, and more, she spoke about us how fashion found a place in her heart since she was a 6-year-old. When displayed a picture of the late actress Sridevi in a green embellished jumpsuit, she spoke about how she was one of her all-time favourites since the time she was working with her. "She had so much experience be it with fashion, she was way ahead of her time in terms of understanding style and fashion." She also mentioned how she learned a lot from her, not just about ways of working but also how to be an amazing human being. She was so humble, down-to-earth, and hard-working.

