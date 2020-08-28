EXCLUSIVE: I buy bigger & wear it with my bump: Katy Perry on acing the maternity style game & 5 looks we love

Katy Perry's maternity style is much talked about. From shimmery dresses to crop tops, she has rocked them all with her bump, and how! Take a look at 5 of our favourite looks of the singer's maternity style.

Katy Perry welcomed her baby girl, Daisy with Orlando Bloom a few days ago. The American singer and songwriter continued with business, performances and concerts even through her pregnancy and aced every single look. The diva's style game was on point whether it was fitted dresses, rompers or even crop tops. She flaunted her baby bump through her pregnancy and aced the style game.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Katy even talked about her maternity style!

When asked about what it was like to be a fashion inspiration for a mom-to-be, Katy said it was easier than ever! "It's not about necessarily leaning into maternity wear," the diva revealed and went on to add that she has found very few choices in this section! So her hack - sizing up. "I do a lot of sizing up and have gone many sizes up," Katy said about how she just buys bigger and wears it with her bump.

Katy is also known for her experimental style. The rule-breaker strays away from fashion norms and has always experimented with looks, whether on the red carpet or stage. "I'm non-traditional and I always have been," she added, addressing that point as well.

Neons to experimental prints and shades, Katy is open to trying out new things. This purple dress that she wore with pastel pink boots for the Cricket World Cup performance, is proof!

She also wore a candy pink sequin romper with a bright yellow flower and a pleated cape in a matching shade while cradling her baby bump and performing on stage. An endearing and entertaining moment at the same time.

For ever mom-to-be, comfort always comes first. Katy too, at a time like this opted for oversized dresses, gowns, and kaftans too. The flowy and breathable fabric not only ensures utmost comfort but also highlights the baby bump and looks flattering.

