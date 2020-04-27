EXCLUSIVE: ‘If we ever decide to make Fizzy Goblet stilettos, they will be the comfiest pair ever’

We spoke to Laksheeta Govil, the founder of Fizzy Goblet about juttis, fashion and life post COVID-19

The messiah of tall people and flat footwear lovers, Fizzy Goblet is known to one and all for the eclectic take on the traditional Indian jutti (mojris). The company has grown leaps and bounds in the last 6 years. We touched base with Laksheeta who is the founder of the brand for our latest edition of Pinkvilla live. Here are something things she said.

You know a person really loves her job when her job is what calms her down. With this lockdown and the free time, Laksheeta is designing and planning ahead for Fizzy Goblet. She has also been doing a LOT of yoga and just creating freely during this time.

Speaking of creating, we did ask her what the next steps would be for FG, creatively but also retail wise post-COVID-19. She said she is glad that the retail stores aren’t currently functioning keeping in mind the greater good and the bigger picture. But once they reopen, she still would like to keep the safety of the customers as a top priority and figure out how we can keep up the social distance even with the stores being open.

Obviously we had to ask her about the name and why they picked juttis, “This was 6 years ago, we were trying to come up with something trendy and around the word effervescent and somehow the potter-world and bubbled collided and we came up with Fizzy Goblet. About juttis, I think it’s the ideal traditional garb that we have, but it can sometimes be uncomfortable. I wanted people to wear my shoes and feel connected to the culture and heritage but also be comfortable in them.”

She worked hard to ensure that the footwear was comfortable and amazing looking. We asked her what the right way is to ensure the ornate shoes and threadwork remains untouched and she says it’s really simple, “We pack the shoes in dust bags that you can reuse every time to store your shoes. If there are smudges, you can gently remove them with a brush and a cleanser and most importantly, just keep the footwear away from the moisture!”

As the live was progressing we happened to glance over at the comments where everyone wanted ‘fizzy stilettos’, “stilettos are slightly uncomfortable. If we were to make stilettos we would have to ensure that they were the MOST comfortable pair to ever exist. So it might take a while for us to work on that one, meanwhile, you can buy some fizzy (block) heels.”

Her current obsession from her collection are the tropical sliders, but her favourites change according to the season.

Post-COVID she feels like the industry will move entirely towards a slow-fashion space and would reduce wastage and take safety precautions for the future.

Well, we are always hoping for the best.

