EXCLUSIVE: Ishaan Khatter on his personal style, movie costumes, Shahid Kapoor's fashion advice & more; WATCH

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Ishaan Khatter talks about all this fashion, how movie costumes help him portray the character right, fashion advice he has received from his brother, Shahid Kapoor & more

When it comes to men’s fashion, there are only a few Bollywood actors who are changing fashion scene in India. While trendy styles and experimentative fashion has been the way to go lately, there are only a handful of actors who are doing it right. The new-age actor, Ishaan Khatter is definitely on top of this list, all thanks to his new-age aesthetics.

The actor who has turned show-stopper for Kunal Rawal at the Lakme Fashion week got into a fun conversation with Pinkvilla. Ishaan further spilt the beans about his personal style and what inspires him to step out of his comfort zone and experiment with new-age trends. ‘I have watched my brother over the years. How his ( ’s) sense of style has evolved and that has given me the kind of encouragement to go out and find my own style,’ says Khatter when asked about his personal style. He further opens up about the fashion advice he’s received from his brother, Shahid Kapoor.

Moving the conversation from his real-life to his reel life, the Dhadak actor also revealed his attachment to his movie costumes and how each of them helped him to portray the character right!

Watch the full video here:

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Lakme Fashion Week Day 4: Ishaan Khatter, Radhika Madan, Sonakshi Sinha & Aparshakti Khurana play showstoppers

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I am reading a few scripts’; Masaba Gupta on fashion, staying relevant, Bollywood & future plans

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×