EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif spills the beans on her top three fashionable characters in her Bollywood career

Katrina Kaif has evolved into characters of different shades and tints while portraying them on the big screen. She finally lets the cat out of the bag and narrows down the three characters she admires the most for the style and beauty. Take a look!

With multiple movies under her belt, has established her ground as a class apart actress. A style icon applauded by many for her sartorial choices, the diva has also turned into a successful entrepreneur with her makeup line. The beauty products which fall under her brand are said to be long lasting and very comfortable for the skin. On many occasions, Katrina Kaif herself has accepted that making beauty products which are transformative, easy to carry and multipurpose was her main goal when she started working on her brainchild makeup brand.

We recently sat down with the actress to talk about her beauty brand and during an interesting round of questions we asked her that one question we were intrigued to know the answer of. We asked the stunner to narrow down three characters who she admires for their style and beauty that she has played over the course of her career. Katrina Kaif pondered over this question and was quick to list them down. One of them was Laila, the carefree vagabond she played in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the sultry Aliya in Dhoom 3 and the stunning Babita Kumari in Zero.

(Katrina Kaif as Aaliya in Dhoom 3)

(Katrina Kaif as Babita Kumari in Zero)

(Katrina Kaif in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara)

Now, we finally know the answer to the question that has always been nudging us! What about you? Which character played by Katrina Kaif do you admire for their style and beauty? Comment below and let us know.

