EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif trusts THIS person blindly when it comes to her personal fashion & style

Katrina Kaif recently met with Pinkvilla and revealed to us the one person she trusts blindly when it comes to her fashion and style.

A successful actor, a style icon and now an entrepreneur. There's absolutely no stopping and why should there be any? The stunner recently launched her beauty live which has struck a chord with the audiences. The products are known to be long lasting and work really well with the skin. The 36 year old actress recently met with Pinkvilla and candidly spoke about all things fashion and beauty.

During our conversation with her we asked her a pretty interesting question to which she answered quite candidly. We asked her, if she was on the go and if she had to ask someone to pick an outfit and decide a makeup look for her, someone who she can trust blindly then who would it be? Bam came the reply without much thought, “Anaita Shroff Adajania.”

Katrina elaborated saying, “Anaita’s worked with me on my makeup line, the entire campaign. She’s done so many amazing films with me, she ofcourse did Dhoom 3 as well. She’s got an amazing eye and I’ve got immense trust in her vision.” Kaif and Adajania have been pretty thick friends for the longest time. The celebrated stylist is known for her impeccable sense of style and is super thick with superstar too.

What do you think about Katrina Kaif's candid confession? Do you like her style? Also, are you liking the products from her recently launched beauty line?

Credits :PINKVILLA

