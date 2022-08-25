EXCLUSIVE: Kunal Rawal to marry Arpita Mehta on August 28, Cocktail party to take place tomorrow

Another wedding news has come to us fresh. From the pre-celebrations to the ones that follow in line, it's a gleeful affair to be cherished for a lifetime. The tea brewed today will light up a smile on the face of every fashion geek because guess who is getting hitched? Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta. Their names are all it needs for one to be gripped by this intriguing information. Both Indian fashion designers who've together weaved magic with their indo-western and contemporary designs have had their finger on the pulse of fashion for years.

Celebrities aren't the only ones to trust their impeccable work. Be it for festivities, weddings, or any celebration-like moment was truly best lived and glammed up by many of us in their top-notch designs. Now, what are we waiting for? To see what's in store for our sartorially-curious eyes.

We're a few days away from the big day which is dated be on August 28, 2022, at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. Looks like the bash will be kept private but you know where Bollywood celebrities are checking in and dancing away, it's only going to be a sparkly one. Friends with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor, and others, on Kunal and Arpita's favourite day together a bevy of looks on looks will be fired at us on a super glamourous note. Wait, the happy news doesn't stop here, Badshah will be performing a special set and their pre-wedding celebrations will start tomorrow the 26th.

Congratulations to the couple!

