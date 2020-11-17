EXCLUSIVE: ‘In my industry, everyone looks like each other,’ Kirti Kulhari on fashion, Four More Shots & more

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kirti Kulhari spills the beans on the home remedies she used as a kid, things she learned the hard way & more.

Over the last few years, Kirti Kulhari has managed to make her mark in Bollywood with some of the most recognised films like Pink, Mission Mangal, Uri and many more. Not just films, she’s even taken over the OTT world with the hit web series, Four More Shots Please! While the girl drama has found its place in quite a lot of hit lists, it’s has been on top of ours especially when it comes to fashion and beauty!

So, in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Kirti Kulhari got comfortable and shared with us how important ‘fashion’ was to set the narrative right for the web series. Adding to it, she also spills the beans on how she thinks everyone in the industry is expected to ‘look a certain way’ and ‘dress a certain way.’ Kulhari says, this is why, ‘In my industry, everyone looks like each other.’ She also emphasized how important it is to find your personal style.

Moving on, the actress also talks about the home remedies and ‘Gharelu Nuskas’ she’s tried over the years. Coming back to season 3 of the popular web series, Kulhari says she’s refraining from damaging and colouring her hair with products and hairstyles in order to get back to her haircare regime.

Watch the video to know more:

