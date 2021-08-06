EXCLUSIVE: Say Goodbye to Wrinkles: DIY anti ageing remedies from Shahnaz Husain

Generally speaking, by the age of fifty, the tell-tale signs of age become visible, like lines and wrinkles, loss of skin elasticity and resilience and so on. Heredity also plays a role in determining the rate at which one ages, but I believe that it is regular and preventive skin care that goes a long way in delaying ageing signs. Our diet and lifestyle also play important roles.

How do wrinkles form on the skin? The skin cells become dry and lose their ability to retain moisture. This can happen due to habitual dryness and lack of moisture. The skin loses moisture to the atmosphere, which needs to be replaced. Sun-exposure also causes loss of moisture. Dryness becomes apparent on the outer layer of the skin, which develops fine lines. With age and decrease in oil production, the dryness and dehydration are aggravated. Another important change that takes place is a loss of elasticity and resilience. So, the stage is set for lines, wrinkles and ageing skin. Dry skins are more vulnerable to premature manifestation of skin aging.

Dermatologists and cosmetologists agree that the skin that has been properly cared for stays youthful for a longer time. It is also true that neglected skins develop symptoms of ageing prematurely. A regular skin-care routine, according to skin type and problems, helps to delay aging signs. Moreover, when physical and seasonal changes occur, the skin-care routine should be adjusted, according to one’s needs.

From the age of thirty, begin to protect the skin from drying up. Your daily routine should lay more emphasis on moisturising the skin and prevention of moisture loss. Begin to protect the skin from the factors that cause dryness, like exposure to the sun, to air conditioning, chemical air pollutants, make-up cosmetics and so on. A suitable sunscreen, along with a moisturizer, should be used during the day, 20 minutes before going out.

Somewhere within the living cell is locked the fascinating mystery of the aging process. Till we find the key to it, I believe that appropriate external care is an important way of preserving youthful skin and delaying visible ageing signs.

Many anti-ageing ingredients are easily available at home:

Green tea is a powerful antioxidant. Take half cup water and 2 teaspoons green tea. Bring the water to a boil. Put tea leaves in a ceramic bowl. Pour the hot water over it and keep for 2 minutes. Strain and cool the liquid. Apply on face with cotton wool to tone the skin. Leave on.

For an anti-ageing face mask that also adds radiance, take half-teaspoon wheatgerm oil and 2 DROPS geranium oil. Add 2 teaspoons oatmeal, one teaspoon almond meal and orange juice. The pack is rich in antioxidants and Vitamin E, with powerful anti-ageing benefits.

The hands begin to show neglect and ageing sooner than most other parts of the body. Take 2 tablespoons sunflower oil and 3 tablespoon coarse sugar. Mix together till it becomes a paste. Apply and rub into skin of hands. Rinse off after 15 minutes.

Professional salon treatments and specialized products go a long way in rejuvenating the skin and preserving its youthful properties, making it look soft, smooth, resilient and youthful. Many ingredients, like plant stem cells, have potent anti-ageing properties. Helena Rubinstein once said, “The skin has a tremendous capacity for self-rejuvenation if properly cared for and it’s never too late to start.” Indeed, with the skin, you have one major advantage…..it will respond to the right kind of care.

