EXCLUSIVE: Simple yet stylish hairstyles inspired by K dramas that are EASY to conjure up at home

Korean dramas are known for bringing on the feels every single time, and so, no wonder people across the world love watching these inventive rom-com stories. The adorable setup, sophisticated yet outspoken characters, and intriguing storylines have earned K-dramas and their actors’ massive fan-following.

Interestingly, the easy yet smart-looking hairstyles sported by the female leads in K-dramas have also gained immense popularity and inspired many to recreate or adapt their hairstyles and looks. For example, Seo ye Ji's elegant hairstyles in It's Okay to Not Be Okay' have brought all eyes back to Korean beauty and its minimalistic but mesmerizing features.

For those trying to achieve these mesmerizing K-drama inspired hairstyles, here's a roundup of the most memorable chic styled tresses so enchanting that they would melt even the coldest of hearts:

Easy Ponytail

Apply a mousse on towel-dried hair.

Blast dry, no brushes.

Using your fingers, clutch the hair into a messy ponytail at 90 degrees.

Style the fringe with your fingers vaguely to give it an unkempt look.

Elegant bun style

Apply mousse on the hair

Blow-dry, using a big round brush.

Take a side parting, comb all the hair back, very neatly, into a ponytail.

Create rolls, and put the ponytail up, into a chignon.

Use spray and gel, to set the style.

Cute Messy bun

Apply a mousse on towel-dried hair.

Blast dry, no brushes.

Using a brush, comb all the hair back into a ponytail.

Twist and swirl the ponytail to perceive a casual bun.

For a more rustic look, leave a few bits of hair loose in and around the face.

Half pony with bangs-

Apply a mousse on towel-dried hair

Blast dry, don't brushoffs

Using the significant volume, tonging machine, smoothly tong, in extensive sections, for 1 or 2 minutes.

Pick the hair on both sides of the hair, twist, take it behind, and secure with a clip.

Style the fringe informally.

Sleek ponytail-

Apply a mousse on towel-dried hair.

Blow-dry the hair using a medium-size round brush

Take a side parting and comb the hair deftly into a ponytail.

Tong the ends of the ponytail to create movement.

Follow these steps to recreate a classy hairstyle, vogue up with trendy dresses, and flaunt the look of your favourite k-drama actress.

About the author: Agnes Chen, Technical Head at Streax Professional

Credits :dlwlrma instagram

