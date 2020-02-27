EXCLUSIVE: Thappad star Taapsee Pannu would never wear THESE three things reveals stylist Devki Bhatt

Celebrity stylist Devki Bhatt spills the beans on what Taapsee Pannu would never wear and the inspiration behind her sustainable promotional wardrobe. Take a look!

There is no denying that promotional looks take the same amount of possession as red carpet looks. The leading ladies of Bollywood make sure to always put their best foot forward in eclectic sartorial choices while promoting their movies. A lot of research, creative mind-mapping and concept development goes into flawlessly executing an impeccable promotional wardrobe. And the powerhouse behind every stunning promotional look that we come across is the particular celeb’s stylist. Traipsing behind all the glamour and glitz is a stylist that relentlessly toiled to proffer us that unblemished look.

For promoting her latest feature Thappad, has been giving a subtle nod to sustainability in her own way. The star has been repurposing and upcycling her outfits acknowledging the climate crisis that looms over our heads at the moment. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Devki Bhatt, the maestro behind Taapsee’s flawless looks, reveals it all. The talented stylist spilled the beans on Taapsee’s personal style, her likes and dislikes, ongoing trends, sustainable fashion, Diet Sabya and much more.

We kicked off the interview by asking Devki Bhatt if she believes in following trends and does she start her styling process with an ongoing trend in mind. To which she quickly said, “No! I don’t believe in trends at all. I believe fashion is a means to communicate with the world around you, about who you are and for that it is important we dress according to what our inherent personality is rather than diffusing it with trends.”

Irrespective of what Devki believes in, the world is obsessed with trends! How does Taapsee Pannu stay relevant in an environment that just can’t do without putting on an ongoing trend? Devki quickly whips up an answer for us and says, “By letting her be herself. Every star has a personality of their own for which their audience likes them. Why should I affect that by anything else?”

We all have certain pet peeves when it comes to fashion and Taapsee Pannu is no exception! “She hates satin, pencil skirts and column gowns, as of today. However, it doesn’t mean in time she won’t love these. That is what is amazing about clothes, our preferences change as we age and grow,” said Devki Bhatt. Then, we finally narrowed it down to the question we were most curious about. If you peeps remember, while promoting Mission Mangal Taapsee paraded around in gorgeous sarees and nothing else. This time around repurposing outfits is her new vibe. When asked if coming up with different creative concepts while promoting different movies is a conscious effort, Devki said “Yes. We use themes for all our promotions to keep things interesting for ourselves as well as people who are subjected to endless pictures of Taapsee every single day.”

At the 65th Filmfare Awards, Taapsee’s butterfly inspired dress was not just a mere dress but a portrayal on her journey in Bollywood as an actress. “It was almost symbolic of her blooming into this industry. While silently building herself in a cocoon, she has finally blossomed into her own in Bollywood today.” Taapsee bagged her very first Filmfare as Best Actress (Critics) for Saand Ki Aankh.

As cutting down on carbon footprints and reducing individual waste is the need of the hour, we asked Devki where did the idea of building a sustainable promotional wardrobe sprout from and was Taapsee on board with it. She elaborated saying, “There is a pressing need to address fashion waste. We hear the word sustainability everywhere and it is only pertinent that we shed light on this.” The idea was Devki’s brainchild and she is glad that Taapsee Pannu got on board with it!

Finally we asked Devki if she could be Diet Sabya for a day what would she do and how would she use her voice? Without a second though Devki said, “I wouldn’t do anything differently. What they are doing is great and the fact that they bring light to issues that everyone is aware of but refuses to discuss is amazing.”

What do you think about this chat? Also, what are your thoughts on Taapsee Pannu’s sustainable outlook towards fashion? Comment below and let us know.

