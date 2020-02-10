EXCLUSIVE: Is Vijay Deverakonda trying to ape Ranveer Singh's style? South stylist Harmann Kaur answers

Pinkvilla recently met with celebrated stylist, Harmann Kaur, who styles some of the cream crowd from the South Indian film industry and has styled Vijay Deverakonda too.

Men's fashion has exploded tremendously in our country in the past few years. Our Indian actors have become way more experimental and are seen pushing the envelope almost every time they step out. To be honest, it is not just the Bollywood men who are making us go weak in the knees, but the South stars too. There's absolutely no denying that in the last couple of years Vijay Deverakonda has found a fan base all across the country with girls swooning over his style. Pinkvilla recently met with celebrated stylist, Harmann Kaur, who styles some of the cream crowd from the South Indian film industry and has styled Vijay too.

Harmann who is also a personal stylist to Allu Arjun spoke in detail about Vijay's sense of style. We asked her a question which is literally on everyone's mind, "Is Vijay aping on becoming the of the South?" Harmann laughs when we pose this question to her she starts off by saying, "He is very experimental". She then elaborates it by saying, "It is very difficult for us sometimes because whatever we do, somewhere it moves into the Ranveer Singh space. I don't know if it is the body type or the vibe that he has is very similar to that of Ranveer's. But again, at the same time I don't think the style is very similar. The prints that we do are very different, the colours that we do are different, so Ranveer will pull off just about anything. Vijay on the other hand, we put a conscious effort in making sure that we are not entering into the Ranveer space but at the same time we are keeping it with experimental. So our audience is very different. South sensibilities are way different from the what the Bollywood sensibilities are.

We further probed Kaur about the pink pantsuit which literally broke the internet and was the topic of discussion for days. "I had gotten that customised. He wanted the retro collars to that suit. it was a very random sketch that I came up with, ofcourse it was pre-planned. There's this designer, a local designer who made us this suit in just about a day." The colour obviously was the most striking aspect of the look and we asked her whose choice was it. Harmann revealed that both of them decided on the colour together. She also revealed how they had done their homework by getting some references and also sketched the look. She also said how she was extremely glad that the look went viral inspite of it being very very simple.

Well, to be very honest, we are absolutely loving all of Vijay's looks and we can't wait to see what more he has to offer us. What are your thoughts on his style? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion & Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :PINKVILLA

Read More