Eye Spy: The messy ponytail is winning celebrities' hearts and it is time for you to try it

Wet hair to bed hair and messy buns, this decade has been all about that ‘effortless’ look. We have been completely in love with these styles and considering the fact that it takes very less effort and time to make has definitely made it to our list of favourites. While messy bun was our go-to for years together, it has just found an upgrade. They say ‘the apple does not fall far from the tree’ and that is what exactly happened here. Considering the messy bun was not appropriate for all occasions, the new and improved version definitely does the job. The messy ponytail makes you look put together yet effortless at the same time. As an added perk, the hairstyle has the stamp of approval by our celebrities!

Sara Ali Khan

Slaying it like a diva, SAK wore the messy ponytail to the red carpet and we don’t think there’s any other event you cannot wear it to!

Alia set major bridesmaid goals as she wore the messy ponytail to her friends’ wedding.

TIP: This is a great way to balance out a look when you have super heavy jewellery and bright clothes.

Case in point, Anushka made a similar statement as she rocked the messy ponytail, last Diwali.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Face framing tendrils are a great way to look presentable while also keeping all the attention on your gorgeous jewellery and ensemble.

Janhvi Kapoor

If you are looking to rock the ponytail anywhere aside from a wedding or red carpet, Janhvi’s date night look is the perfect inspiration you need.

Well, if they can wear a messy look to a wedding, it’s time for you to rock it on your next video call meeting! Here’s a look by Ananya you can easily recreate:

Who do you think wore it best? Let us know in the comments section below.

