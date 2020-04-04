Eye Spy: Step aside for the CEO of bright hues, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Latest entrant on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan has had a presence on the app from way before. A look-see at her stylists’ insta feed and we knew there was no bright colour she hadn’t sported. Here’s proof.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fashion force. It’s a known fact. So while we were stalking celebs on insta, we decided to do a deep dive on her stylists’ Instagram page and we realised if there was a superlative that would fit Bebo the most, it wouldn’t be most stylish or most trendy - it would probably be most likely to wear the brightest of bright hues. Summer is here, we are all stuck indoors and looking for some inspiration, well here is Bebo.

Here’s a list of all the bright hues Kareena Kapoor Khan has donned through the year.

Crimson tales

Let’s start with this red and hot pink number. I mean trust Bebo to pair two blushed tones together. If you’re a little afraid to experiment with this pairing - do either a bright top or a bright bottom. Pair that with a nude basic top or pants and keep your accessories to the bare minimum.

Red hot chilli peppers

Looks like the orange and red family is what Bebo favours. We love how there aren’t any accessories to take away from this chic ruffled number.

Shiny disco

Trust Bebo to go for a sequinned royal blue dress with exaggerated shoulder pads and pull it off. Also please don’t miss the hot pink sandals she had on with the outfit.

Sunshine yellow

Hello! Bebo really loves her bright colours. This yellow number accentuated with gold accessories almost makes up for the lack of vitamin D in our apartments.

Cyan ruffles

Finally, this sea coloured number looked so amazing on her skin. Use Bebo’s trick if you are wearing something oversized; cinch in the waist with a thick belt to accentuate your shape.

This summer we pledge to take a leaf out of Bebo’s book and don some bright hues. Which bright colours do you love but haven’t worn yet? Tell us!

