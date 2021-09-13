Face Faceoff: Billy Porter at 2020 Oscars or Lil Nas X at 2021 VMAs:Whose purple cape suit do you like better?

As things are getting back to normal, celebs are hitting the red carpets like never before in ultimate glamour. The avant-garde looks from Hollywood red carpets are always something that we can’t let go of easily. Each stunning avatar of celebs stays in our mind and as the styles trickle down to our wardrobe in a more wearable form, that’s when you know fashion is not just a piece of clothing but owns its own place in history, art and are the creations that last.

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards gave us some heart-throbbing moments where celebrities’ fashion game was way too good, kicking away our Monday blues in their stunning avatars. Lil Nas X was one of the many stars whose fashion speaks louder than words. His offbeat red carpet look was quite similar to Billy Porter’s purple cape suit style from Oscars After Party last year. Scroll on to dig deeper into each star’s glam look.

Lil Nas X

The American rapper, Lil Nas X graced the VMAs red carpet today in a stunning lavender custom made suit from Versace. His asymmetric off-shoulder number featured a lace-up back detail that cascaded into a floor-sweeping cape. The crystal-embellished cape suit was paired up with matching Jheri curl mullets. He styled his curly hair with bangs and sparkly diamond rings and floral designed earrings gave his look a luxe touch. His monochrome style was one of the popular looks on this year's VMAs red carpet.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter is a famous American actor and singer who is well known for his daring, out-of-the-box fashion choices. He sported a purple suit at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party last year stealing our hearts at one go with his statement-making accessories and the long cape. He matched his Christian Siriano purple feathered off-shoulder top with lilac pants and turned up the drama with an extra-wide-brimmed hat by Sarah Sokol Millinery, leather opera gloves and a black purse emblazoned from These Pink Lips. He rounded off his fabulous look with black boots.

While both the looks were absolutely stunning and beyond words, the similarity in colour, silhouette and gorgeous long cape brings a faceoff moment. Who’s fun and fab purple look is your vote for? Tell us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: MTV VMAs 2021: Camila Cabello picks out a red and pink Alexis Mabille gown with a STATEMENT bow