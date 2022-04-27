Face mists under Rs 1799 that are a MUST HAVE for glowing skin this summer

Summer and the heat waves can kill that glow on your skin. If you're looking for a rescuer to keep your skin hydrated, fresh and soft, face mists are the easiest option. They help in achieving that fresh and cheerful face and also shield your skin from pollutants and harmful effects of the sun. You’ll love these hydrating face mists for their ability to enhance your natural dewy glow and your makeup with a single spritz. It is perfect for applying in summers to give extra hydration.

Here are 7 face mists from Amazon:

There are a lot of different types of face mists with ingredients like vitamins, extracts, and essential oils. Grab the one most suitable for your skin type from the list below.

1. FSAS Health and Beauty Rose Face Mist

Just like how easily you click the refresh button on your screen, give a fresh look to your face with just a click with this spray mist. It repairs the cell metabolism and energises your skin with rose fragrance mists which also soothes your harmful sun radiations.

Price: Rs 1799

Buy Now

2. Bio-essence Water Setting Spray

This water-based face mist instantly hydrates to remove skin dryness, and gives deep skin nourishment and glow. Enriched with ample minerals, it revitalises dehydrated sensitive skin to keep it energised and also mattifies the skin for oil control.

Price: Rs 965

Buy Now

3. Vitamin Therapy Face Mist

This oil-controlling mist helps hydrate your skin and makes it smooth and radiant. It moisturises and refreshes skin, protects from suntan and also helps increase skin luminosity. Face mists can be your ticket for an age-defying look as it makes the skin radiant and healthy instantly with a relaxing and soothing feel.

Price: Rs 799

Buy Now

4. Laneige Cream Skin Refiner Mist

The summer heat in my country can cause my face to burn up or strip but this product fixed this problem without feeling heavy and giving my face a glowy look without looking oily or greasy. This refiner mist refines your skin from within. It's the perfect skincare product you need to up your spirits.

Price: Rs 1596

Buy Now

5. Plum Green Tea Revitalising Face Mist

This hydrating face mist instantly calms your acne-prone skin down letting it revive its essence. It can be used to nourish, set your makeup, or simply refresh and wake up your skin. With aloe vera extract, this face mist is suitable for oily, acne-prone and combination skin types.

Price: Rs 288

Buy Now

6. Pilgrim Squalane Rich Face Mist & Oil

This featherweight hydrator has a pH balance of 5.5 which helps balance the skin’s natural pH levels. As squalane acts as a natural moisturiser and also it brightens, firms and hydrates your skin in one glorious skincare step. The combo set includes squalane oil to boost hydration or as a final step after makeup application to give your look a dewy finish.

Price: Rs 850

Buy Now

7. GoshLife Hydra Vitamin C Face Mist

This is an elixir in a bottle which helps boost your natural glow and brightens your skin instantly. It also helps fight hyper-pigmentation and reduces fine lines and wrinkles. Without being too reactive or heavy on your skin, this mist smells and feels heavenly!

Price: Rs 520

Buy Now

Grab these best face mists from Amazon right away and flaunt your summer skin with all the freshness and a dewy glow. Face mists curated above are from branded labels that can help you get the desired result though we advise you to consider doing a patch test before application.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read | Heat protection sprays that will let you style your hair without a worry