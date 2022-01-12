Face steaming for skin: 5 Benefits of it and how to do it the right way

A simple way to de-gunk your pores and get a glorious glow, now that it is risky to head to spas again, is with the help of a face steamer. It helps in detoxifying the skin, reducing acne, and overall purification of the skin.

Steam facials and baths have been a popular choice for facial and body skin. Now that going to spas isn't safe again, we delve into how to steam at home and its benefits.

How to steam your face at home:

Fill up your facial steamer as directed.

Till the device starts emitting steam, wash your face with an exfoliating cleanser and secure your hair back.



Once your steamer starts emitting steam, set your face at the cone, around 5 inches away and steam for 2-3 minutes.

Take a 1-minute break in between steam sessions to see if your skin reacts in any way to it.

Limit the steaming to 10 minutes to avoid irritation of the skin.

After the session, rinse your face with lukewarm water since your skin is extremely sensitive. Pat dry.

Moisturise your skin with a gel-based moisturiser to lock on hydration.

Benefits of facial steaming:

It opens up the pores. This helps in softening all the gunk and dirt like blackheads and whiteheads and makes it easier to cleanse the skin.

The skin experiences increased blood flow during steaming which helps in promoting collagen. This helps the skin feel and look firmer and younger.

Steaming also helps in increasing the skin's retention levels. This in turn enables all the serums and products you use to get absorbed deeper into the skin and enables you to make the most of them.

It helps in hydrating the skin by increasing the production of oil secreted from the skin.

Since steaming opens up the pores, it allows all the dead skin cells and bacteria that produce acne to come to the top so you can get rid of them, reducing the formation of acne on the skin.

