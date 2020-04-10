Facetime photoshoot is the new Instagram trend that you absolutely cannot miss

Celebrities are resorting to facetime photoshoots while at home and we can sense a trend coming! Check it out

The Coronavirus lockdown has made everyone stay at home with minimal things to do. This has led to boredom which is why most of us are trusting all our social media applications when it comes to entertainment. From Tik Tok dances to stay in bed selfies, every small thing is helping us get rid of the boredom.

Now, we cannot deny the fact that a lot of trends and challenges have started on various apps which are literally going viral at the drop of a hat. While doing so, Bollywood celebrities are also joining the bandwagon with their own version of a trend. Tried and tested by Ananya Panday and Athiya Shetty, this new Version Instagram photoshoot is the best way to take glamorous photos while also perfectly practising social distancing!

All you need to do is - video call or facetime a friend and ask them to screenshot the call as soon as you strike one of those amazing poses. Ananya Panday literally did her 'virtual photoshoot' in a robe while Athiya Shetty resorted to basics with a white shirt and a sports bra. Who was clicking the pictures you may ask? It was their mutual photographer friend, Sasha Jairam. We can definitely sense a trend coming!

Considering how gorgeous the pictures have turned out to be, I'm calling one of my friends to try this out!

What are your thoughts about it? Are you a fan of it? Let us know in the comments section below.

