Famous Bengali fashion designer Sharbari Dutta passes away in Kolkata

Sharbari Dutta who was a famous Bengali fashion designer passes away at the age of 63.

In 2020, we have lost a lot of people including some of the very known celebrities and experts in the industry. When it comes to Fashion, we lost a very well known designer, Wendell Rodricks just a few months ago and today, we received another news of Sharbari Dutta passing away.

Ace Bengali fashion designer, Sharbari Dutta passed away in her Kolkata home today. According to IANS, Dutta was found inside her bathroom at around 12.15 AM on Friday. The officials reached the spot at night. An investigation suggested that a cardiac arrest could be the reason behind her sudden demise. When asked about it to the family, they said she was keeping fine otherwise and did not suffer from any chronic issues. Adding to it, Kolkata Police's homicide branch is also carrying out an investigation to look into the actual reason behind the sudden demise.

Fashion designer’s sudden demise has left everyone by shock and many people have also tweeted for the same.

Here’s what people tweeted:

Sharbari Dutta, one of Kolkata's best fashion designers, is no more. She was 63.

She was found unconscious in her bathroom.

Body has injury marks.

Post mortem yet to be conducted. Police has registered an unnatural death case.

Knew her when she was designing for Vidya Balan. pic.twitter.com/4DNSYKWZ3R — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) September 18, 2020

This is unbelievable! Shocking! Sharbaridi no more!!!!! RIP Sharbari Dutta... pic.twitter.com/76BvIhCEWB — Sange Suman (@IamSumanDe) September 17, 2020

Sarbari Dutta was the daughter of Ajit Dutta who is a well-known Bengali poet. In teh last few decades, Sharbari Dutta has also become a well-known name in the Bengali Fashion industry. She was well-known for her menswear designs and owned a designer clothing store in Kolkata named Shunyaa.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Sergio Rossi, the legendary Italian shoe designer dies due to Coronavirus

Also Read: Everything you need to know about late fashion designer Wendell Rodricks

Share your comment ×