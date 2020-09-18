  1. Home
  2. fashion

Famous Bengali fashion designer Sharbari Dutta passes away in Kolkata

Sharbari Dutta who was a famous Bengali fashion designer passes away at the age of 63.
111775 reads Mumbai Updated: September 18, 2020 06:27 pm
Famous Bengali fashion designer Sharbari Dutta passes away in KolkataFamous Bengali fashion designer Sharbari Dutta passes away in Kolkata
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In 2020, we have lost a lot of people including some of the very known celebrities and experts in the industry. When it comes to Fashion, we lost a very well known designer, Wendell Rodricks just a few months ago and today, we received another news of Sharbari Dutta passing away. 

Ace Bengali fashion designer, Sharbari Dutta passed away in her Kolkata home today. According to IANS, Dutta was found inside her bathroom at around 12.15 AM on Friday. The officials reached the spot at night. An investigation suggested that a cardiac arrest could be the reason behind her sudden demise. When asked about it to the family, they said she was keeping fine otherwise and did not suffer from any chronic issues. Adding to it, Kolkata Police's homicide branch is also carrying out an investigation to look into the actual reason behind the sudden demise.

Fashion designer’s sudden demise has left everyone by shock and many people have also tweeted for the same.

Here’s what people tweeted:

Sarbari Dutta was the daughter of Ajit Dutta who is a well-known Bengali poet. In teh last few decades, Sharbari Dutta has also become a well-known name in the Bengali Fashion industry. She was well-known for her menswear designs and owned a designer clothing store in Kolkata named Shunyaa. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Sergio Rossi, the legendary Italian shoe designer dies due to Coronavirus

Also Read: Everything you need to know about late fashion designer Wendell Rodricks

Credits :ians, Twitter/SangeSuman, Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
Anonymous 6 hours ago

RIP Mam. You were very talented and way ahead of time. Strength to the family.

Anonymous 13 hours ago

May she RIP and my prayers to her family...

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement