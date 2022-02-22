Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar TWIN in their 1st appearance as married couple in Sabyasachi & Anamika Khanna

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar tied the knot on February 19th in an intimate ceremony in Khandala, at Javed Akhtar's farmhouse. To say their vows, the duo looked extremely stylish for their wedding. While Farhan kept it casual in a black tuxedo, Shibani picked out a strapless corset dress from JADE, with a nude base and red tulle work all over and a matching red veil. In attendance for the ceremony were celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Amrita Arora, Farah Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Rhea Chakraborty and more.

Yesterday, Farhan and Shibani stepped out and made their first appearance as newlyweds in matching traditional attire. They opted for shades of beige and pink and complemented each other well as they couldn't stop smiling!

Farhan Akhtar looked dapper in a Sabyasachi ensemble entailing a pink-ish beige kurta and pants topped with a floral Benarasi brocade jacket with Sabyasachi's gold buttons and completed it with a set of tan mojaris.

Shibani on the other hand, painted a pretty picture in a custom-made saree by Anamika Khanna for the occasion. The six-yard semi-sheer drape featured floral embroidery in gold and blush shades with a heavily embroidered gold border. She wore this over a full-sleeve blouse which also featured floral applique work and a deep neckline. The diva accessorised her look with heirloom jewellery which involved a luxurious heavy necklace, matching earrings and bangles from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas. Her hair was styled into an effortless low bun with a centre-parting.

We loved how gorgeous the happy couple looked together in their traditional outfits! What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

