Fashion with a cause: Gucci to Chanel: All the times the runway was used as a place of protest 

When it comes to making a statement fashion is one of the main platforms to do so as it can create a high impact. Check out all the times the runway was used to make a statement.

Runway shows are usually used to showcase new collections from brands and designers. They make for great platforms to also highlight injustices that the society is facing. While the designer and brand does have a say in this many times, other times protests have taken place on the runway without the brand's prior knowledge or approval!

Certain labels and designers who have been known openly state their message through their outfits and shows. Check out all the times luxury brands have used a fashion show and runway to make a statement or political statement in the past.

Gucci

At the Spring/Summer 2020 show held in Milan, a model walked down the runway for Gucci and held her hands upon the runway. The words 'Mental health is not fashion' was written on her palms.

Victoria's Secret

At the 2002 lingerie show, the protests didn't come from the models or the brand, but PETA! Four PETA protestors jumped on the runway when model Gisele Bundchen was walking the runway and protested the model's constant use of fur. Security guards had to bring the protestors down as Gisele walked as if nothing happened!

Burberry

British designer Christopher Bailey brought in the themes of unity and acceptance before renouncing his title as creative director of the brand back in 2018 with a message supporting the LGBTQ community! He incorporated the rainbow colours on the outfits for models for his last show.

Prabal Gurung

One of the designers who is known to be outspoken about issues he believes in, for his Autumn/Winter 2017 show, featured simple tees with slogans on them. He also told The Hollywood Reporter after the show, "People on the outside and even some people in the fashion industry think that fashion people are maybe not the smartest. It's a constant battle. But we have the platform, we have the audience."

Chanel

Back in 2015, the late Karl Lagerfeld brought on a protest for women's rights right on the runway with models like Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne walked the runway and even held up placards on the runway!

Calvin Klein

For his third runway show for Calvin Klein, Raf Simons used a lot of neons and bright colours for his garments on a runway that resembled a wasteland. Viewers considered this to be a vision of post-apocalyptic America due to the political climate that was tense.

What are your thoughts on these shows? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner to Jennifer Aniston: Inside 7 celebrities' LAVISH closets

Credits :Getty image

Share your comment ×