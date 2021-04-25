  1. Home
  2. fashion

Fashion designer Alber Elbaz passes away at 59 due to COVID 19

The beloved designer was known for his contribution to luxury brand Yves Saint Laurent and rejuvenating Lanvin while heading the design houses.
3447 reads Mumbai
Fashion designer Alber Elbaz passes away at 59 due to COVID 19
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Alber Elbaz who is primarily known for his works at Lanvin and Yves Saint Laurent lost the battle to Covid-19 at the age of 59, reports at WWD stated. His death and cause were confirmed by his joint venture partner at AZ Factory, Compagnie Financiere Richemont. Moroccan-born Elbaz passed away at the American Hospital in Paris, Vogue UK suggests.

On April 25th, Johann Rupert, founder of Richemont published a statement about the designer's sudden demise. He credited Elbaz as one of the industry's "brightest and most beloved figures." Rupert also said that Elbaz was a man of exceptional talent and warmth and was taken away by his generosity, intelligence and sensitivity.
Albery Elbaz was best known for reinventing Lanvin and turning it around, bringing the brand into the major leagues during his time there from 2001 - 2015 after which he took a five-year hiatus and launched AZ Factory, a fashion startup that was driven by entertainment and tech.

Before taking over at Lanvin, Elbaz succeeded Yves Saint Laurent's Rive Gauche ready-to-wear line. He was then fired when the Gucci Group took over YSL following which the designer worked with Krizia in Milan for a season before recreating Lanvin and brought it on the radar, making it a top fashion house.

He has dressed up everybody from Emma Stone, Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Gwyneth Paltrow and more and was known for going with his intuition and trusting his gut.

RIP to the legend.

ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid FLAUNTS her toned figure in an Isa Boulder outfit for her birthday with Zayn Malik and Bella Hadid

Credits :getty images wwdvogue.co.uk

You may like these
Visionary French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98; Cause of death remains unknown 
Manish Arora, the Indian Fashion Designer who went International now has a ‘messy downfall’
What is ‘Fat Tax’? How did Diet Sabya anonymously raise its voice against this unethical practice?
Nimrat Kahlon is one of the prominent names in the Punjabi Fashion industry and we couldn't agree more
Gigi Hadid FLAUNTS her toned figure in an Isa Boulder outfit for her birthday with Zayn Malik and Bella Hadid
Fashion trends you can follow in 2021 based on your Zodiac Sign
close