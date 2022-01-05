Fashion designer Saisha Shinde celebrates her coming-out story, talks about challenges she faced so far

No day is similar until you find a way to make yourself the happiest. Every day has its share of joys to provide and that's only when you realize you're content with yourself and that you need nobody but you to light up your face with a smile. Just like how every day holds a different meaning for all of us, for the designer, Saisha Shinde 'today' holds a very special meaning. The one that can inspire many who's sitting in there, hiding, their true beautiful identity from the world.

Saisha Shinde is an impeccable fashion designer who's behind the beauty of a gown she created with a gorgeous plunging neckline for India's Harnaaz Sandhu who won the Miss Universe title back in December 2021. This wasn't Saisha's first-ever since she launched 'Saisha' her fashion label, she also curated outfits that celebrities have given their vote. Today is not just another day but a history was made a year ago. Give it up for the very bold and beautiful, Saisha who did what she wanted to for the love of herself and her body.

January 5, 2021, was when Swapnil became Saisha. It marks a year since her coming out and making it official that she's a transgender woman. She took to social media to speak of her past journey that was no easy feat. Saisha wrote, "Swapnil was conscious of his body. He hated that it was not masculine enough (although it was all in his head)." She further mentioned how back in the day, Swapnil never wanted to be inside the pool because of the need to wear a t-shirt that wasn't permitted in all pools. Saisha mentioned, "It stuck to his body, felt extremely uncomfortable as it showed his slightly feminine body and so HE would remain in the pool only keeping his head out."

It was recently when Saisha returned to a pool unafraid, truly and unapologetically in her element, feeling the Saisha that she was always meant to be. "My body was not in what is conventionally considered to be be "IN SHAPE" but it didn't matter. I was so comfortable wearing just a BRA and DENIM SHORTS. My BOOBS, my TUMMY, everything was on display. I didn't feel one bit of INSECURITY or DISCOMFORT, on the contrary, I was more confident than SWAPNIL ever was", Saisha said.

Happy Birthday, Saisha! More power to you.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Fashion Trends 2022: From bomber jackets to shirts and bralettes; all you need to stay fashionably fab