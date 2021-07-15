Fashion Faceoff: Rakul Preet Singh or Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Who wore the Punit Balana ensemble better?

We came across these two stunning ladies who opted for a similar fabric with a different take on the pattern. Whose choice do you like? Check it out and let us know what you think!

Feeling the gloom so deep and are you on the lookout for kicking them out? If fashion occupies a massive spot in your heart, you should try picking out outfits that scream drama. Maybe that’s the pick-me-up your mood is craving for. To cite an example, sarees need no shoutouts for they’ve won many titles of being elegant. And, if sarees aren’t your most preferred choice anymore, you can always explore in terms of maxi skirts, gowns, or pants, anything that entices you the most. But, how you style them can speak truckloads of what they can project. With balloon sleeves, fabric belts, embroidery work, or blouses you know what magic it can do.

Let’s take a look at the two times celebs showed us how to spruce up an outfit with the right choice of sleeves. While Actress Kundra is a forever saree buff who made on the marked case in a Punit Balana drape, Rakul Preet Singh chose a voluminous and a breezy skirt combo in the similar fabric that bore blue and white prints and 0-shaped embroidered borders.

The Hungama 2 actress donned a saree that was enhanced with a whimsical take that was showcased through her bell-sleeved blouse that consisted of two-tiered balloon sleeves and a fabric belt that was cinched a little above her waist. The latkan and the close-neck blouse looked quite alluring as well. With silver kanghan and earrings, she brought in a little touch of an antique. With untied hair and pink pout, Shilpa sealed her look.

The De De Pyaar De starlet picked out a flared skirt that was designed with an asymmetrical hemline. She amped up this contemporary and playful attire with a one-shoulder crop top that embraced her toned abs. The top also entailed balloon sleeves and was attached to a choker-like embroidered fabric that helped her to skip neckpiece and settle the look with tied-up hair, silver jhumkas, soft pink pout, and ankle-strap black heels.

