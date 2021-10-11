Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Kriti Kharbanda: Who wore the jumpsuit with notched neckline better?

If you had willingly closed curtains on your style show for a long time, set them loose and tap into some fun. Jumpsuits would be a great place to start with as you can aim to turn up your style into something chicer. If a dash or two colours seems to be your quest, pick something as similar as Alia Bhatt's and Kriti Kharbanda's jumpsuits.

Although you may find your liking in the jeans or the classic black jumpsuit department, there's never going to be enough colours, patterns, and styles to incorporate. If you could allow, jumpsuits can be the strikingly cool thing you've ever owned. Recently, the Housefull 4 actress was styled by Anisha Jain in a well-fitted sleeveless orange jumpsuit that featured a notched neckline and a corset that hugged Kriti’s body, and from the waist were the straight-fit pants that had a slightly loose feature. The sleeves looked very similar to that of the tank tops. The starlet looked so fierce when pointed toe pumps, gold chain with a crescent moon pendant, fingerings, and double hoop earrings sealed her look out with center-parted sleek hairdo and makeup packed with on-point glam.

And, we being fashion savants our eyes is on a perpetual hunt for inspiration. We had also seen the Kalank actress wear the one-piece outfit back in 2018 that looked quite similar. Ami Patel picked out Galvan London’s deep purple signature jumpsuit that had a smaller notched neckline and came with not-so-broad straps like Kriti’s. But, the corset feature remained the same while the pants looked a little breezy and flared. Alia as usual gave no preference for jewellery and her look was finished off with peep-toe footwear. Her bubbly face was complemented with a highlighter, nude glossy lipstick, and groomed eyebrows which also looked put together with her tied into a ponytail.

Who wore it the best? Let us know in the comments below.

