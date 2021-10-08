Fashion Faceoff: Ananya Panday or Katrina Kaif: Who styled the jumpsuit with an inbuilt belt better?

We hope you've jump started your love for dressing up again. If it's a no, we're here to school you on how late you're to the style party. Forget your pants, shorts, and skirts that'll make you think of another story of how you need to go about finishing it off with tees. A jumpsuit is seen as a bestie in summer, it deserves another chance at life.

Can we say it deserves two? What do we mean? In the simplest of words, we have two divas who wore almost similar jumpsuits that look fly and like the cool girl’s new pick-me-up options. B-town’s fashionable girls Ananya Panday and Katrina Kaif were both papped in jumpsuits on different days at the airport. Tell us honestly, is there anything more comfortable than these two outfits? Let’s see who got their style on fleek.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress was spotted yesterday ready for departure to another location in a green jumpsuit that cropped a little above her ankle that could be called midi-length. This one-piece number featured pockets and a matching fabric belt that cinched her waist. She kept her sleeves rolled up in quite a messy manner. She finished off her jet-set look with multi-coloured chunky kicks and Goyard’s ivory-hued customised tote that had her initials ‘AP’ printed on it and had a Peppa Pig soft toy-like bag charm tagged to her travel bag. With side-swept hair and the no-makeup makeup look with a soft peach pout and black filled-in eyebrows, her glam was kept close to natural. Why carry makeup more than your clothes? Ananya sure chose the better route here.

Next up, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress laid her vote on a formula that promised no-fuss-only fun. Dressed in a neutral-toned jumpsuit that ended at her ankles, Katrina can pull off anything under the sun and beyond from warm sweaters to summer dresses and easy-to-wear fits, there’s a lot to watch out for from the starlet’s style files. The collared number entailed a fabric belt that looked so much like Ananya’s. The front inbuilt belt is something that brought us to a faceoff. She left her straight tresses open and styled them up with tinted sunglasses and shoes that bore hues that matched her jumpsuit.

Who styled it the best? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Ananya Panday's comfy printed tee from Urban Outfitters turns out to be her favourite again; Yay or Nay?