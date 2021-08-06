Fashion Faceoff: Anushka Sharma or Shanaya Kapoor: Who wore the Drew House hoodie the best?

Keeping up with hoodies is an easy task when summer isn’t in the picture. Whether you’re in the mood for a quick coffee run, shopping, travelling, lounging at home, or a day out at the park, this fabric is a warm delight for your skin and sure signifies that your style is effortlessly cool. Wear it with any outfit or simply as a dress and you’re good to go when you’re in a time crunch too.

We’re pleasantly awestruck with two famed faces in B-town who recently showed us Canadian singer, Justin Bieber’s Drew House hoodies are all about comfort and happy vibes, case in point: the logo says it all. was seen posing amidst everything green that screamed tranquility. She picked out a deconstructed mascot hoodie coloured in dusty rose that entailed a yellow emoticon graphic placed at the center and on her sleeve. The Pari actress paired it with high-waisted flared jeans that bore ripped details. She sure finds a way to wear her favourite pants on loop, and this time her hood stood the zippy chance. She wrapped her day’s look with white sneakers all of which made it 10 times sporty. Are you going on a vacation away from the city’s hustle and bustle? Take a lesson from this starlet.

On the contrary, Shanaya Kapoor went for a coordinated set. The diva who’s a makeup obsessive does play it right with her fashion choices as well. Papped yesterday outside a nail salon with mother Maheep Kapoor, the Gen Z was dressed in an immaculate white hoodie from the same brand which she partnered with matching joggers. She folded the oversized number at the hemline and she complemented her look with angular-shaped sunnies framed in white, a Burberry shoulder bag, gold-hued strappy slides, and a black mask.

