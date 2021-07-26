Fashion Faceoff: Anushka Sharma or Tara Sutaria: Who do you think styled the flared ripped jeans better?

When a trend gets popular, most celebrities hop on the bandwagon and try to give the trend their own personal twist. Right from corset tops to flared jeans and ruched dresses, celebs are finding their own unique way to rock them all in style. Flared jeans is one such trend that celebs are obsessing over right now and while there are multiple ways to rock denim like a pro, and Tara Sutaria are giving their street style a spin.

First up, we have Tara Sutaria who stepped out looking like a casual queen in the high-waisted denims. The light washed ripped number was styled with a printed strappy top that hug her body and showed off her gorgeous curves. The low back added extra oomph to the look as the actress put her hair up in a trendy claw clip. A pair of white Nike sneakers added a sporty touch to the look while she picked out a grey shoulder bag that served as the perfect accessory.

Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, chose to let her luxurious finds do the talking as she styled her high-waisted flared jeans like a pro. The actress chose a white crop top and layered it with an Alexander Wang bomber jacket. A pair of white sneakers added a sporty touch to the look while gold hoops accessorised the look perfectly. Leaving her hair down in soft waves, she rounded off the look with a monogrammed Louis Vuitton arm candy.

While Tara chose to keep it simple in a strappy top, Anushka layered her classic blue and whites; who do you think styled it the best? Let us know in the comments section below.

