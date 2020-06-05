  1. Home
Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt: Which actress looks the best in a saree? VOTE

Sarees have been a quintessential piece of clothing in every Indian woman’s wardrobe. Who according to you rocks this traditional drape the best? Comment
10715 reads Mumbai Updated: June 5, 2020 01:21 pm
When you talk about actresses, you cannot miss their love for sarees. No matter what the occasion, the leading ladies of Bollywood have always managed to up their fashion game with different styles of sarees and drapes. From keeping it simple in usual drapes to taking things up a notch with unconventional silhouettes, the nine-yard has definitely been a go-to for most events. 

For most events, it’s usually easy to select a best-dressed diva, but when it comes to a whole category like sarees, it gets a tad bit difficult. That when all of you aka our Pinkvilla readers come in the picture. Here are the leading ladies of Bollywood and most of their saree looks. Who according to you rocks them the best?

Deepika Padukone

The Padmaavat actress and her love for sarees is no secret. She managed to pull out the best of her drape for every event that she can. From heavily embellished ones to minimal drapes and offbeat looks, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress surely makes a great statement every time she is spotted in one!

Katrina Kaif

With more than a decade in the industry, Katrina surely knows how to rock a drape or two. Over the years she has definitely experimented with different kinds of sarees and even unconventional silhouettes. She has always managed to bring something new to the table.

Alia Bhatt

The youngest on this list, Alia Bhatt has managed to bring a modern touch to her drapes. From minimal chic styling to keeping it aptly traditional, she graces every nine-yard with oomph and confidence. Ms Bhatt also mixes her love for jewellery with some of the most stunning sarees. 

Who according to you looks the best in sarees? Let us know more in the comments section below.  For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

INSTAGRAM

Anonymous 4 minutes ago

Don't embarrass Katrina or Deepika comparing them with alia. Both theseadies are international acclaimed beauty who got and gorgeous whereas alia is just Indian girl walking on street.

